Nigeria: How Kidnappers Withdrew N7m From Victim's Account, Fled With His Suv - Police

There have been frequent attacks by kidnappers across Nigeria with civil servants, business owners, politicians, and even students usually being targeted.

Police in Anambra State have said they arrested two suspected kidnappers who withdrew N7 million from the victim's account and then fled with his Toyota Highlander SUV.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Thursday, said the kidnappers held the victim in captivity for three days.

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"During the period of captivity, the kidnappers allegedly withdrew a total sum of ₦7 million from the victim's bank accounts before fleeing with his Toyota Highlander SUV," said Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police.

The spokesperson did not mention the victim's identity, when and where he was abducted by the hoodlums.

He said two suspects - Victor Onwuka, alias "Bugatti," and Chidiebere Madukaife, 30, - were later arrested by operatives on 16 August at Akpukpokelemu Village, Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ikenga said the victim was also rescued during the operation conducted by operatives of the state's Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) in response to a tip-off.

The VCRU is a new police unit created by the Inspector-General of Police to fight growing kidnappings, armed robbery attacks and other forms of violent crimes across states in Nigeria.

"During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to their involvement in the crime and were subsequently identified by the victim.

"They are also assisting the Police with useful information towards the identification and arrest of other members of the syndicate who remain at large," he said.

Arrest of suspected tricycle thieves

Mr Ikenga said the operatives, following receipt of open- source intelligence in a separate operation on 15 September, arrested five other crime suspects.

The spokesperson said the suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in the armed robbery and snatching of a tricycle by armed men in April in Asaba, Delta State capital.

"Following the arrest of the first suspect, Nwakpa Friday, aged 38, and the recovery of the stolen tricycle at Old Road, Nkpor, operatives subsequently apprehended four other suspected members of the robbery syndicate, namely Sylvester Nteshi, aged 53; Nwuzor Livinus, aged 35; Mgbom Uche, aged 27; and Chiweuba Chukwudi, aged 42," he said.

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"The suspects and the recovered tricycle are currently in police custody, while investigation is ongoing to establish the individual roles of the suspects and apprehend other members of the syndicate still at large," the spokesperson added.

Mr Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnanna Ama, commended the operatives for their professionalism, intelligence-led approach and prompt response.

Mr Ama reiterated the command's commitment to sustained intelligence-led operations, strategic deployment of technology and coordinated operational pressure against kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and other forms of violent crime across the state.

Increased kidnap attacks

There have been frequent attacks by kidnappers across Nigeria.

Civil servants, business owners, politicians, and even students have become targets of such attacks lately.

In Nigeria, kidnapping is a criminal offence.

The country enacted the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act (2022), which outlawed all forms of kidnapping.

The Act prescribes a death sentence for kidnapping in cases where the abduction leads to loss of life and life imprisonment where there is no loss of life.

It was an amendment to the now-defunct Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act (2013), which had prescribed a 10-year jail term for kidnapping.

The new Act also prescribes at least a 15-year jail term for whoever pays ransom to free kidnap victims.