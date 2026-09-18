Rwanda: Benin President Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims

Beninese President Romuald Wadagni has stressed the responsibility to preserve the memory of victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, saying the scale of the tragedy places a duty on humanity not to forget.

Also read: Beninese president visits Rwanda, holds talks with Kagame

He made the remarks after paying his respects to the victims at Kigali Genocide Memorial on Wednesday, September 16, during his first official visit to Rwanda since assuming office as President of Benin in May 2026.

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He toured exhibits detailing the history of the Genocide against the Tutsi and Rwanda's journey of rebuilding, before recording a message in the memorial's guest book.

"Faced with the intensity of this tragedy, we have a duty not to forget," Wadagni wrote.

His message placed remembrance alongside a broader responsibility to remain vigilant.

"May we always watch together, so that fate does not prevail over humanity," he added.

Wadagni also recognised the resilience of Rwandans and the country's efforts to rebuild in the aftermath of the Genocide.

"Homage to the Rwandan People who, through their resilience, have drawn from their genius to embark on the path of peace, reconciliation, harmony and reconstruction," he wrote.

Also read: How Rwanda-Benin relations have evolved over the years

The memorial visit was one of the key moments of Wadagni's two-day working visit to Kigali, which began on Wednesday with a meeting with President Paul Kagame.

The two leaders held talks on strengthening relations between Rwanda and Benin, with the visit providing an opportunity to explore areas of shared interest.

Investment and tourism featured among the areas highlighted during the engagement, according to the Beninese presidency.

The visit was also framed around African fraternity, with Rwanda and Benin reaffirming their bonds of friendship and cooperation.

The two countries have in recent years stepped up high-level engagement and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

President Kagame bid farewell to Wadagni on Thursday, marking the conclusion of his visit to Rwanda.