Nigeria: Consumer Protection in Nigeria's Booking Economy - a Sector Without Clear Rules

press release

Private platforms have begun to close some of the gaps. A cohort of Nigerian booking companies now verifies inventory before listing, holds payments through the platform rather than releasing them to hosts immediately, and provides formal booking records with cancellation and refund policies.

Nigeria's digital booking economy has grown into a serious consumer market. Short lets, ride hailing, restaurant reservations, event tickets, and curated experiences now move a substantial share of household leisure spending, particularly in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Benin. Lagos short let inventory alone was estimated at roughly N281 billion in revenue in 2025 by Edala Development, as reported by Nairametrics. Ride hailing platforms have moved a large volume of daily transport off the informal taxi economy.

What has not grown at the same pace is the consumer protection framework around this economy. The Nigerian booking sector has scaled ahead of its own rules, and the gap now matters.

How the gap manifests

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The gap is most visible in the shortlet market. Consumers have documented a consistent pattern of complaints. Cloned listings that lift photos from one operator and repost them with a scammer's contact details. Mismatched properties where the pictures do not correspond to the unit delivered. Caution fee ambushes where fresh charges appear at check in. Vanishing agents who take deposits and then disappear.

Each of these is, in principle, a breach of a consumer contract. In practice, most affected consumers have no realistic route to redress. The transaction typically takes place on WhatsApp, into a personal account, without a formal invoice, and with no platform intermediary responsible for enforcement. The consumer's only options are informal social pressure, a complaint on Twitter or Threads, or, in serious cases, a police report that is rarely actioned.

The ride hailing market has its own patterns. Cancellations at airport pickups. Drivers requesting cash outside the app. Safety incidents that platforms handle inconsistently. The event ticketing market has periodic complaints about oversold shows and disputed refunds. Each vertical has its own texture of consumer complaint. What they share is the absence of a clear regulatory backstop.

The regulatory picture

Formal responsibility for consumer protection in Nigeria sits with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. The FCCPC has broad statutory authority that could, on a plain reading, extend to online booking platforms and the transactions they facilitate. The Commission has been active in areas such as digital lending and has occasionally issued guidance touching on e-commerce.

Also, sector specific regulation is thinner. The Ministry of Tourism has no publicly available consumer facing framework for shortlet booking standards. State governments have moved unevenly. Lagos state introduced a partial ban on short let operations in Banana Island in early 2026 and moved to adjust tax treatment of short term rentals. These moves reflect a growing state interest in the sector but not yet a coherent national approach.

The result is a market operating largely on private ordering. The rules that exist are those that individual platforms choose to enforce.

The private sector's partial response

Private platforms have begun to close some of the gaps. A cohort of Nigerian booking companies now verifies inventory before listing, holds payments through the platform rather than releasing them to hosts immediately, and provides formal booking records with cancellation and refund policies. StayAssist, a Nigerian hospitality tech platform founded in 2025 that operates in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Benin, is one example, with the same verification model applied across its shortlet inventory, ride booking, curated experiences, and event ticketing products. Property owners who wish to list are onboarded through a separate supply side portal. Others including Spleet, Muster, NimbleCasa, and MyCribb occupy adjacent parts of the same broad landscape.

These platforms are meaningful, but they are not a substitute for public rules. Their reach covers a growing but still minority share of Nigerian short let inventory. Their standards are voluntary and enforceable only within their own ecosystems. And their customers still have limited recourse if a dispute escalates beyond what the platform is willing or able to resolve.

What a proportionate response would look like

A proportionate Nigerian response to the consumer protection gap in the booking economy would not need to reinvent regulation. It could combine several elements that are, individually, uncontroversial.

First, a clear statement of the FCCPC's remit in respect of online booking platforms, with published guidance on the minimum consumer protection standards it expects. This would give platforms a clearer basis on which to build, and consumers a clearer sense of the standards they can demand.

Second, a minimum standards code for short let hosts, developed in consultation with industry participants. This could cover verification requirements, mandatory disclosure of all fees before booking, clear refund and cancellation policies, and standards for dispute resolution.

Third, a simple, accessible complaints channel for consumers. The current fragmented picture, where complaints can be routed to the FCCPC, to state consumer protection bodies, to the police, or nowhere at all, is a barrier to redress. A single, digital first complaints channel with published response times would materially improve the current position.

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Fourth, a data collection commitment. The National Bureau of Statistics currently publishes limited data on the digital hospitality economy. A recurring public series on booking complaints, resolution times, and consumer confidence would help both regulators and industry understand where the pressure points are.

Why this matters

The stakes are not only about individual consumer experiences, real and painful though those are. They are also about the shape of a growing Nigerian consumer economy. Sectors that fail to develop a proportionate consumer protection framework tend to consolidate around informal channels, which entrenches the trust deficit and slows growth. Sectors that develop a clear framework tend to attract more capital, more professional operators, and more consumer participation.

Nigeria's booking economy is at that inflection point. The private sector has begun to build the trust layer that a mature market requires. The public sector has not yet built the backstop that a mature market requires. Closing that gap is now an obvious policy priority. The economic case is clear. So is the consumer case.