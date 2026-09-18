Africa: Angola and Nigeria to Publish Book On 50 Years of Relations

Luanda — Angola and Nigeria will publish a documentary book next year on the 50-year history of political-diplomatic relations and cooperation between the two countries, Angola's ambassador to Nigeria, José Bamóquina Zau, announced on Wednesday.

According to a press release distributed to ANGOP on Thursday, the diplomat made the announcement during a lecture entitled "Pan-Africanism in Neto's Speeches and Prophecies that Catalysed the Liberation of Other Peoples", held at the Angolan Embassy in Abuja as part of the celebrations of 17 September, Founder of the Nation's Day, which is being observed today.

José Bamóquina Zau said on the occasion that there is a substantial documentary archive on President Agostinho Neto's relationship with Nigeria, which should be organised, systematised and made available for historical research and future generations.

Among the facts highlighted by the diplomat were the first financial support, amounting to USD 100 million, provided by Nigeria in 1975 to enable Angola's first Government to operate, as well as the first 20 scholarships awarded to young Angolans to attend Nigerian universities.

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He also highlighted Agostinho Neto's privileged relationship with Presidents Murtala Ramat Muhammed and Olusegun Mathew Obasanjo, who, according to the ambassador, strengthened Angola's determination in the struggle to end colonialism and racial segregation in Southern Africa.

The lecture, dedicated to Agostinho Neto, brought together diplomats and members of the Angolan community in Nigeria and was delivered by journalist, author and director of Novo Jornal Armindo Laureano.

In his address, Armindo Laureano highlighted the importance of Agostinho Neto's historical role as a writer and politician.

"Literary Nigeria knew Agostinho Neto before political Nigeria recognised Agostinho Neto as President of Angola," he said.

The journalist said that Neto's relationship with Nigeria remains insufficiently studied in the fields of 20th-century political, diplomatic and cultural history.

Armindo Laureano also argued that Nigeria's continental weight and President Murtala Muhammed's determination in the decolonisation processes were instrumental in altering the political balance of decisions within the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union.

"Lagos, the former capital of Nigeria, did not limit itself to recognising the Government of Luanda led by Agostinho Neto; it also mobilised its diplomacy to encourage other African states to do so," he concluded.

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The lecture also featured an exhibition on the life and work of President Agostinho Neto and concluded with a cultural session, which included a recital of some of his most significant poems on Angola's liberation and a trova performance by musician Alberto Milando.

The occasion also provided an opportunity for the Angolan Embassy to honour more than 20 locally recruited employees who had distinguished themselves in the performance of their duties during the current year.