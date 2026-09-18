Liberia: Monrovia Breweries Faces Growing Demand for Csr Disclosure

Monrovia Breweries Inc. is facing growing demands to disclose details of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in New Kru Town, with a local community group seeking a comprehensive account of projects, donations, employment opportunities and other investments made in the borough between 2020 and 2025.

The demand comes from the Residents Against Legislative Abandonment (RALA), which presented a 12-count petition Wednesday during a peaceful assembly at the company's facility on Bushrod Island, calling for greater transparency and documentation of the brewery's community interventions.

RALA Chairman Kelvin Eben Reeves, who read the petition, said the group wants Monrovia Breweries to provide a clear and verifiable account of its CSR activities specifically benefiting New Kru Town over the six-year period.

"We therefore respectfully request that the company provide a comprehensive account of its CSR activities specifically benefiting New Kru Town during that period," the petition stated.

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The group stressed that its demand was not intended to undermine the company's contributions elsewhere or accuse it of wrongdoing, but rather to promote transparency, documentation, dialogue and stronger relations between the company and the community.

"This petition is intended as a constructive call for transparency, documentation, dialogue and stronger community-company relations, and not as an accusation of wrongdoing," the petition said.

Under its 12-count demand, RALA is seeking information on community development projects undertaken by Monrovia Breweries, including donations and investments, the beneficiaries of such interventions, their financial or in-kind value and evidence of implementation.

The group also wants details of any support provided in health, sanitation and hygiene, environmental management, education, scholarships, internships, apprenticeships, vacation employment, vocational training and youth development.

RALA is further asking the company to disclose efforts made to recruit, train and develop qualified residents from communities surrounding its operations, particularly New Kru Town.

"Please provide, where legally permissible, information regarding the company's efforts to recruit, train and develop qualified residents from communities surrounding its operations, including New Kru Town," Reeves read.

The petition also calls for information on infrastructure-related interventions, including support for schools, health facilities, water systems, roads, drainage and public spaces.

RALA wants the company to provide a written CSR report covering January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2025, alongside annual reports, expenditure summaries where legally permissible, monitoring and evaluation records and details of projects specifically benefiting New Kru Town.

The petition was received by senior management and human resources representatives of Monrovia Breweries, who indicated that it would be forwarded to senior management for review and discussion under the company's established procedures.

Company representatives said the review would take into consideration existing CSR agreements and initiatives involving sanitation, drainage and community development.

Management indicated that a formal response would be provided after the petition has been reviewed.

The company also indicated that its formal community engagement is generally conducted through recognized community chairpersons, pointing to existing structures through which it engages communities around its operations.

The disclosure demand, however, puts renewed focus on whether communities hosting major businesses have sufficient access to information about corporate investments and the direct benefits of such activities.

Separately, New Kru Town Borough Governor Robert Teah has called on companies operating in the borough, particularly Monrovia Breweries, to increase their contributions to education, employment, sanitation and infrastructure.

Teah said that despite the long-standing presence of businesses in the borough, he had not seen what he considers significant community development projects from the brewery.

"Before I became Governor, I had not seen beer factory have any significant project in the Borough of New Kru Town," Teah said.

He cited the absence, in his view, of a public library, scholarship program, sustained educational support and significant employment opportunities for residents.

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According to Teah, the borough has held several engagements with company management in which community development issues were discussed.

He said management had pointed to the company's payment of taxes to the national government as part of its contribution to Liberia.

Teah, however, argued that tax payments should not prevent companies from making direct investments in communities where they operate.

The governor's separate concerns add to the growing public discussion around the role of corporate social responsibility in communities where businesses operate, particularly in areas where residents expect direct benefits from commercial activities.

For RALA, the issue remains one of disclosure and accountability. The organization is seeking documented information that can show what projects were undertaken, who benefited from them and the value of the company's interventions over the six-year period.

The petition does not allege wrongdoing by Monrovia Breweries, and the company's formal response remains pending.