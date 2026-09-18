Liberia: LMHRA Confiscates L$2.2m Unregistered Medicines

The Liberia Medicines & Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA), in collaboration with joint security forces and the County Pharmacist of Lofa County, has confiscated a consignment of unregistered medicines valued at approximately L$2.2 million at the Mendicorma Border.

The consignment, which originated from neighboring Sierra Leone, comprised 44 cartons of "Reality Extra D" (Diclofenac Sodium 50 mg) pharmaceutical. The seizure was carried out by the LMHRA Region-2 team in coordination with border security personnel and county health authorities.

According to Dr. Andrew Keagon, Manager of LMHRA Region-2, the confiscation demonstrates the Authority's continued vigilance and commitment to protecting the Liberian public from unauthorized and potentially unsafe medicines.

"This confiscation is a clear demonstration of LMHRA's vigilance and determination to protect the health of Liberians. We will continue to strengthen our surveillance systems and work closely with border security and other relevant authorities to ensure that only quality-assured medicines enter and circulate in the Liberian market," Dr. Keagon stated.

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Diclofenac Sodium is a commonly used non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicine. However, like all medicines, it must meet established regulatory requirements to ensure its quality, safety, efficacy, and proper use.

The circulation of unregistered medicines undermines Liberia's pharmaceutical regulatory system and may expose consumers to products of unknown quality, safety, or effectiveness.

LMHRA management commended the joint security forces at the Mendicorma Border and the County Pharmacist of Lofa County for their critical role in the seizure.

The successful operation underscores the importance of inter-agency collaboration in strengthening border surveillance and preventing the illegal entry of unauthorized medical products into Liberia.

The Authority has reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying surveillance, inspection, and enforcement activities, particularly at major border entry points.

These efforts form part of LMHRA's broader mandate to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, distribution, and use of medicines and health products in Liberia.

The Mendicorma seizure is the latest in a series of enforcement actions undertaken by the Authority to address the circulation of adulterated, substandard, falsified, and unregistered medicines. It can be recalled that in May 2026, the LMHRA Region-2 team also conducted extensive inspection and enforcement operations in Bong County, resulting in the confiscation of counterfeit, adulterated, and substandard medicines with an estimated market value of approximately L$400,000.

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The LMHRA is urging members of the public, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical businesses, and other stakeholders to support its regulatory efforts by reporting suspected illegal or suspicious medicines and ensuring that medicines and health products are purchased only from licensed and authorized sources.

LMHRA is the statutory body mandated to regulate, inspect, and control the manufacturing, importation, distribution, and use of medicines and health products in Liberia.

The Authority works to ensure that medicines and health products available in Liberia meet established standards of quality, safety, efficacy, and regulatory compliance, thereby protecting and promoting public health.