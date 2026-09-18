Liberia: LCPS Secures Five-Year Accreditation for Community Health

Regional recognition strengthens specialist medical training in Liberia

MONROVIA, Liberia, September 17, 2026: The Faculty of Community Health at the Liberia College of Physicians and Surgeons (LCPS) has secured a five-year accreditation from the West African College of Physicians (WACP), strengthening Liberia's capacity to provide postgraduate specialist training in community health.

The accreditation, announced September 15, confirms that the LCPS postgraduate residency program in Community Health meets regional standards for specialist medical education and training.

Community Health plays a key role in disease prevention, health promotion and education, disease surveillance, research and community-based healthcare delivery.

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The accreditation followed a comprehensive assessment conducted in June 2026 by a three-member WACP delegation led by Professor Hadiza Agbo, an accrediting officer of the regional medical body.

During the assessment, the delegation reviewed faculty strength, the training environment, clinical facilities, learning resources and opportunities for practical training.

The assessment covered key teaching facilities, including Redemption Hospital and the John F. Kennedy Medical Center.

Following the review, the delegation commended LCPS for efforts to strengthen its residency programs and expand institutional capacity.

The accreditation comes as Liberia continues efforts to increase the number of specialist doctors trained locally.

Since specialist residency training began in Liberia in 2013, LCPS says it has trained 166 specialist doctors across several medical disciplines, reducing the country's reliance on overseas training.

The development also coincides with the college's 10th Scientific Assembly and Convocation, scheduled for September 17 and 18 at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

According to LCPS, 11 new specialist doctors are expected to graduate during this year's convocation, including two in Pediatrics, three in Internal Medicine, one in Obstetrics and Gynecology and five in Surgery.

LCPS says the five-year Community Health accreditation is expected to strengthen postgraduate medical education, public health leadership and Liberia's capacity to train specialists locally in accordance with regional standards.

The institution also expects the accreditation to create additional opportunities for research, professional collaboration and specialist exchanges within West Africa.