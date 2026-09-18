Liberia: Business Center Gutted By Fire in Pleebo

Maryland County, September 17, 2026: A garage and an adjoining tea shop were gutted by fire Wednesday in Zone #5, Pleebo City, destroying property and renewing concerns about the city's capacity to respond to fire emergencies.

The blaze reportedly sent thick smoke across the community as flames consumed roofing materials, wooden sections and other belongings inside the establishments.

The cause of the fire had not been officially established as of press time. However, eyewitnesses said they suspected an electrical fault may have triggered the blaze.

Residents and bystanders rushed to the scene, using available equipment and improvised means to battle the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes and businesses.

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One resident said community members used hand-held devices and other available means to fight the fire, while others removed belongings from nearby structures as smoke spread through the area.

There was no immediate official report of injuries, while the estimated value of property destroyed was also unknown.

The incident has renewed concerns about fire prevention and emergency response capacity in Pleebo, where homes and commercial structures are often situated close to one another.

Pleebo has recorded several major fires in recent years.

In August 2025, a fire in Zone Four destroyed a two-storey building owned by businessman Gyude Morgan, including shops, residential quarters and storage facilities. Reports at the time estimated losses at more than US$83,000.

Another fire in Zone Nine in June 2026 destroyed two rooms of a house owned by Joseph S. Walker, with occupants reportedly losing personal belongings. The cause was not immediately established.

In 2022, a fire in Mission Town also destroyed a two-bedroom house and reportedly left its occupants homeless.

The recurring incidents have prompted calls from residents for improved firefighting capacity, stronger fire-prevention measures and greater public awareness.

Authorities are expected to investigate Wednesday's fire to determine its cause and assess the extent of the damage.