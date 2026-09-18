Liberia: Kolleh Rejects Four-Month Gas Arrears Claim

Challenges staffer's account of delayed allocations

Bong County District #2 Representative James M. Kolleh has rejected claims that legislative staffers have gone four months without receiving their gasoline allocations, describing the allegation as inaccurate.

Kolleh, Chairman of the House Committee on Rules, Order and Administration, made the clarification Wednesday, September 16, following a media report quoting legislative staffers as complaining about delays in their monthly gasoline allocations.

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According to Kolleh, the House of Representatives does not owe staffers four months of gasoline allocations.

He explained that under the existing distribution arrangement, gasoline allocations are provided to lawmakers before those for legislative staffers are processed.

However, Kolleh maintained that the procedure has not resulted in staffers going four consecutive months without receiving their allocations.

His comments followed claims by legislative staffer Chris Kieh, who told journalists that staffers had not received gasoline allocations for four months.

Kieh said the delay was creating difficulties for employees who rely on the monthly benefit to help cover transportation and other household expenses.

The dispute has also drawn attention to reported disparities between gasoline allocations provided to lawmakers and their staff.

Lawmakers are reportedly allocated gasoline valued at more than US$2,225 monthly, while staffers are said to receive allocations valued between US$49 and US$150. The figures could not be independently verified.

Kolleh urged journalists and media institutions to verify information before publication, particularly reports concerning public institutions and the use of public resources.

The conflicting accounts have placed renewed attention on legislative staff benefits and the administration of gasoline allocations at the Capitol.

While Kieh maintains that staffers are owed four months of allocations, Kolleh disputes that account, insisting that the House has no such four-month obligation to its staff.