West Africa: Ecowas Court Convenes Conference to Address Judgment Enforcement Challenges, Other Issues

"The Conference will bring together senior judicial and government officials of ECOWAS Member States, Heads of ECOWAS Institutions, Heads of national courts..."

The ECOWAS Court of Justice has convened an International Conference, which is holding from 21 to 26 September in Dakar, Senegal, to deliberate on some of its most pressing challenges.

The event is themed: "ECOWAS Court of Justice at the Crossroads: Justice, Innovation, Human Rights Protection and the Future of Regional Integration in West Africa," according to statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

It says the conference is expected to produce actionable recommendations and an outcome document setting out strategic priorities for the future of the Court and regional integration in West Africa.

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"The Conference will bring together senior judicial and government officials of ECOWAS Member States, Heads of ECOWAS Institutions, Heads of national courts, legal practitioners, academics, civil society organisations, development partners, international organisations, members of the press, among other key stakeholders.

"It will provide a platform for deep reflection, dialogue and collective action on how regional justice can respond effectively to emerging challenges while strengthening human rights protection and embracing innovation.

"The Community Court of Justice is therefore set to welcome distinguished participants to Dakar for this important dialogue on building a more effective, accessible, innovative and human rights-centred regional justice system," the statement said.

Seven thematic sessions will examine human rights jurisprudence, judgment enforcement and compliance, artificial intelligence, data protection, arbitration and alternative dispute resolution, the proposed appellate chamber, environmental justice, refugee protection and forced displacement.

"Discussions will also focus on strengthening human rights protection, enhancing enforcement of Court decisions, advancing digital innovation, addressing emerging environmental and displacement challenges, and exploring new pathways for regional commercial dispute resolution.

"Through plenary sessions, expert panel discussions, roundtables and an exhibition, the Conference will promote knowledge-sharing, partnerships and practical solutions for strengthening regional justice delivery," it added.

The statement further describes the conference as coming at a critical moment for the Community Court and the broader ECOWAS integration process.

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(NAN)