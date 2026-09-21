Nigeria: ICRC, Power Ministry Move to Fast-Track PPP Projects

The Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr Jobson Ewalefoh, has met with the Minister of Power, Mr Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, to discuss strategic collaborations aimed at advancing critical Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects in Nigeria's power sector.

Ewalefoh disclosed this in a post on his X handle, saying the meeting focused on aligning strategies to attract private investment into key power infrastructure and improve efficiency across the sector's value chain.

According to him, "The power sector remains the bedrock of Nigeria's economic development," making it necessary to review strategic roadmaps designed to attract private investment into critical power infrastructure and pursue strategic concessions to boost efficiency across the value chain.

He said the discussions also centred on strengthening collaboration between the ICRC and the Ministry of Power to accelerate infrastructure development through PPP arrangements.

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Ewalefoh said the meeting ended with both parties reaffirming their commitment to driving infrastructure development in the power sector.

He added that Tegbe reaffirmed the ministry's readiness to "fast-track project approvals for energy projects nationwide."

The ICRC boss, in turn, reaffirmed the commission's commitment to streamlining processes and enforcing rigorous regulatory oversight to ensure transparency and high returns for both the Nigerian public and investors.

The development comes as the Federal Government continues to explore private-sector participation as a means of financing and improving critical infrastructure, particularly in the power sector.