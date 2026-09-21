Liberia: Illegal Miners Called to Order - Prosecution Awaits Them and Their Aides

Monrovia-Liberia's mining nemesis which spans decades could take a dimension beneficiary to the country if arrangements under consideration by National Taskforce Against Illegal Mining are not compromised.

President Joseph Boakai recently set up a new government office to address prolonged illegal mining across the country, and appointed Col. Abraham Kromah to lead the chart.

Apparently having assessed the new environment, Kromah has called illegal miners and their aides to order, sternly warning ed that Liberians who assist or facilitate illegal mining activities will face prosecution alongside foreign nationals engaged in the practice.

Kromah said Liberians providing support to illicit miners should not expect to escape accountability, stressing that the government's efforts to combat illegal mining will target both foreign nationals involved in the activities and Liberians who aid them.

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He made the statement in an exclusive interview with Spoon Network while discussing the taskforce's ongoing efforts to tackle illegal mining, environmental destruction, and the loss of government revenue.

According to Kromah, foreign nationals found engaging in illegal mining could face arrest, prosecution, and deportation in accordance with the law.

He further said assets confiscated from individuals involved in illegal mining activities would be turned over to the state.

Kromah also responded to threats allegedly coming from some miners, saying he was not intimidated and remained committed to carrying out the taskforce's mandate.

He disclosed that the taskforce had requested additional security personnel to strengthen its operations and provide the necessary support for enforcement activities.

The taskforce chief expressed concern over the environmental damage caused by illegal mining, as well as the economic losses resulting from illicit activities in the mining sector.

He urged well-meaning Liberians to support government efforts to end illegal mining and protect the country's natural resources.

Kromah said the taskforce intends to intensify its operations through increased collaboration among relevant government ministries and agencies.

The Protect Our Resources Taskforce was established by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. through Executive Order No. 167 to combat illegal mining, address environmental degradation, and curb revenue losses associated with mineral smuggling.

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The multi-agency taskforce brings together the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Environmental Protection Agency, Ministry of Justice, Armed Forces of Liberia, Liberia National Police, and Liberia Immigration Service.

The taskforce is expected to continue enforcement efforts as the government seeks to strengthen the protection and management of Liberia's mineral resources.