Nigeria: Triple Eviction Rocks BBNaija Season 11 As Bells, Yusuf, Chisom Exit

The trio were evicted during Sunday's live show on Day 56 of the reality television competition, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemates Yusuf Muhammed-Awal, Isabella "Bells" Imoh and Chimsom Chuka have been evicted from the "Show Ya Sef" house.

The trio were evicted during Sunday's live show on Day 56 of the reality television competition, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

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In the BBNaija voting results, Tram led with 7.56%, followed by Chimsom Chuka at 6.90%, Yusuf at 6.77%, and Bells at 6.57%. Yusuf, Bells, and Chimsom Chuka were evicted, while Tram escaped.

Week 8

Their exits came after they were among 11 housemates placed up for possible eviction following Barry's emergence as Head of House earlier in the week.

Barry secured his place in the finale after winning the Week 8 Head of House challenge and was also handed the Ultimate Veto Power.

He subsequently used the power to save Aikou from possible eviction, leaving Bells, Chimsom Chuka, Yusuf, Sheba, Tram, Temi Nkem, Ricky, Bluethopia, Oyin, Flora and Keivo vulnerable to the public vote.

The housemates also secured their wager for the week, while Keivo recorded back-to-back victories in the Friday Night Arena Games.

The latest exits follow the double eviction of Abisola "Abi" Ayoola and Oluwaseyifunmi "Araga" Sosanya last Sunday. Their eviction, alongside Nomy's disqualification earlier in the week, had reduced the number of housemates to 13 before the Week 8 eviction cycle.

Evicted housemates run

Yusuf's exit also ends his run in the competition after several weeks of attention surrounding his relationship with Bells and his clashes with other housemates.

The bell has rung, and this one is final.Bells found love, stood her ground and made sure her presence was heard through 56 days of romance, loyalty and gbas gbos.Now her #BBNaija run has reached its final call.What do you still want Bells to sound off on?👇#BBNaija... pic.twitter.com/LueB82d3xA-- Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 20, 2026

Bells and Yusuf had developed a close relationship in the house, while both were also involved in a heated confrontation with former housemate Sultex in Week Five.

No extra time for the arena MVP.Two HoH reigns, clutch wins, power moves and one swerve for the history books later, Chimsom Chuka has played his final game in the #BBNaija house.Got something you still want him to tackle? Questions below. 👀👇🏽#BBNaija is sponsored by... pic.twitter.com/Mc3HnJ9Gaf-- Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 20, 2026

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For Chimsom Chuka, his eviction ends a 56-day run that included multiple Head of House victories and a stint as one of the season's Most Influential Players.

With the latest exits, the competition moves into its final stretch, with Barry already guaranteed a place in the finale and the remaining 11 housemates battling for the other finalist spots.

Season 11 premiered on July 26 with 24 housemates competing for a ₦160 million grand prize package, comprising ₦100 million in cash and a brand-new SUV.