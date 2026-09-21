Liberia Unveils 2035 Youth Vision in New York - Receives Slew of International Commendations

Monrovia-The Government of Liberia has officially launched a comprehensive 10-year framework aimed at creating sustainable opportunities for young Liberians by 2035, using the global stage of the United Nations General Assembly.

The PATHWAYS Framework for Youth, Peace, Security and Development was unveiled on September 18, 2026, during a high-level side event on the margins of the 81st UN General Assembly at the African Union Permanent Observer Mission to the UN in New York.

The event, held under the theme "Rooting and Rising: Liberia's Vision for Youth, Peace, and Security," was led by Foreign Minister H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti and Youth and Sports Minister Atty. Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah.

A decade-long vision for every young Liberian, according to the Ministers, PATHWAYS consolidates the Ministry of Youth and Sports Five-Year Strategic Plan and the National Youth Policy under one powerful mandate.

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It is designed to mobilize strategic investment, establish sustainable pathways, and ensure youth participation across Liberia's fifteen counties.

Launching the framework, Foreign Minister Nyanti said PATHWAYS answers Liberia's transformational call and places youth, peace and security at the center of Liberia's agenda as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

"Youth, peace and security remain a top priority for Liberia. We are amplifying Liberian youth voices on the global stage and building the pathways that will elevate generations," Nyanti said.

She disclosed that the framework is built on six interconnected pillars, including governance, evidence, pathways, sports, creative economy, and strategic investment, forming a sustainable system for youth and sports development through strong institutions, credible data and sustained investment.

Also, Youth and Sports Minister Cornelia Kruah described the vision as Liberia's public commitment to its young people, its partners and its history.

"By 2035, every young Liberian should have a pathway to achieve their goals," Kruah declared. "This vision includes measurable targets, a clear timeline for evaluation, and represents the mandate of a generation."

Kruah stressed that the reform is transparent, accessible, backed by evidence and progress, not just promises, and invited national and international partners to invest in a well-established plan. She commended UNFPA, UNDP, DPPA, the UN Youth Office and other partners for supporting Liberia's youth agenda.

The unveiling drew commendations from top UN officials. UN Under-Secretary-General and UNFPA Executive Director Diene Keita said young people are peacebuilders and leaders who must be active partners in shaping peaceful and inclusive societies.

She praised Liberia's inclusive approach, noting: "Investing in young people fosters economic growth and creates stable communities."

Also, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs, Dr. Felipe Paullier, said Liberia's leadership on youth, peace and security, especially ahead of its Security Council presidency in December, is a source of pride for the UN system.

"We need to create a connection between the real needs people have in their daily life and the pathways of sustaining peace, leveraging opportunities for young people in arts, culture, sports and more," Paullier said.

Also speaking, Par Skold, Counsellor and Civilian Adviser at the Permanent Mission of Sweden to the UN, applauded Liberian youth for taking ownership of the YPS agenda and reaffirmed Sweden's commitment, highlighting its contribution to Liberia's first National Action Plan on YPS.

Ms. Nathalie Ndongo-Seh, Director of the Western Africa Division at DPPA-DPO, said aligning the National Action Plan with PATHWAYS and the Government's ARREST Agenda is essential. She announced that DPPA will support Liberia in presenting youth, peace and security issues to the Council during its presidency in December and will help Liberia share its experience with ECOWAS and the Mano River Union.

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2011 Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee challenged young people to familiarize themselves with the PATHWAYS document and called for nationwide town hall meetings to popularize it.

She urged government to commit 50 percent domestic funding for implementation to inspire confidence among international partners.

Sierra Leone's Minister of Youth Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Sannoh, described Liberia's vision as "a beacon of hope."

"We are collectively committing to the YPS agenda, turning fragility into a foundation for resilience and transforming the scars of war into a testament of change," he said.

The high-level event brought together international partners, youth leaders, government representatives and civil society actors, with Liberia declaring its readiness to lead and partner on the global youth agenda.