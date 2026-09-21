Egypt, CIA Chief Affirm Support for Somalia's Sovereignty

Cairo — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with CIA Director John Ratcliffe in Cairo on Sunday, September 20, 2026, where both leaders reaffirmed support for Somalia's security and stability. The meeting, also attended by Egyptian General Intelligence Director Hassan Rashad, focused on regional developments including the situations in Somalia, Sudan, Gaza, and the Horn of Africa .

The talks underscore Egypt's deepening role as a security partner in the Horn of Africa. Cairo has consistently opposed any actions undermining Somalia's territorial integrity, particularly following Israel's recognition of Somaliland in late 2025 . This meeting signals continued coordination between Egypt and the United States on regional security priorities.

During the meeting, El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's full support for efforts to reinforce security and stability in Somalia. He reiterated Egypt's categorical rejection of any infringement upon Somalia's sovereignty or territorial integrity .

"Egypt views the United States as a key strategic partner in the political, security and economic spheres," El-Sisi said during the meeting, commending ongoing coordination on regional issues .

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Ratcliffe expressed appreciation for Egypt's active role in fostering security and stability across Africa. He emphasized the importance of sustained coordination between Egyptian and U.S. authorities, particularly regarding Somalia, Sudan, and international maritime security .

The CIA director also commended Egypt's pivotal role in supporting peaceful settlements to regional crises and highlighted existing cooperation between the CIA and Egyptian General Intelligence Service in counterterrorism and combating organized crime .

The meeting covered multiple regional crises. On Gaza, El-Sisi called for full implementation of the second phase of the U.S.-proposed ceasefire plan, ensuring humanitarian aid access and creating conditions for a political process toward a two-state solution .

Regarding Sudan, El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's support for Sudan's unity and stability, calling its sovereignty and territorial integrity "non-negotiable principles" .

The discussions also addressed the Iranian crisis, with El-Sisi supporting efforts toward a comprehensive agreement to restore regional stability and ensure freedom of international navigation .