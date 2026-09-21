Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets the Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, the CIA

press release

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, the CIA, Mr. John Ratcliffe. The meeting was also attended by Director of the General Intelligence Service, Minister Hassan Rashad.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting touched upon avenues to bolster the strategic relations between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America. President El-Sisi emphasized that Egypt values the long-standing and distinguished relations binding the two nations, which continue to witness ongoing development across various fronts. The President commended the high level of coordination and consultation on regional and international issues of mutual concern. President El-Sisi stressed that Egypt views the United States as a key strategic partner in the political, security, and economic spheres, lauding U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to achieve security, peace, and stability worldwide.

During the meeting, the President reviewed the latest developments in the Middle East, reaffirming Egypt's full support for efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement that resolves the Iranian crisis, thereby contributing to the restoration of regional security and stability and ensuring the freedom of international navigation. President El-Sisi also reaffirmed Egypt's firm stance in support of the security and sovereignty of Arab countries and its vehement rejection of any aggression against them. The President reiterated the paramount importance of settling regional crises through political and diplomatic tracks and addressing their root causes in a comprehensive manner, so as to preserve the institutions of nation-states and safeguard their territorial integrity and regional sovereignty.

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The CIA Director conveyed the greetings of U.S. President Trump to the President, expressing his appreciation for the meeting and underscoring the U.S. administration's commitment to continuing close cooperation and coordination with Egypt to bolster security and stability in the Middle East. Mr. Ratcliffe lauded Egypt's pivotal role in supporting efforts aimed at reaching peaceful, comprehensive settlements to regional crises. He pointed out the existing level of cooperation between the CIA and the Egyptian General Intelligence Service in the fields of security, intelligence, counterterrorism, organized crime, and transnational crimes.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed developments regarding the Palestinian cause. President El-Sisi confirmed the critical necessity of the full implementation of the second phase of the U.S. President's plan aimed at consolidating the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The President also commended the efforts exerted by the mediators to reach a roadmap that guarantees the execution of this phase. President El-Sisi underscored the fundamentals of the Egyptian position, primarily the imperative of consolidating the ceasefire, protecting civilians, and ensuring adequate and unfettered access of humanitarian aid into the Strip. This is in addition to creating the appropriate conditions for the resumption of the political process toward a fair and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the two-state solution. For his part, Mr. Ratcliffe commended Egypt’s pivotal role in achieving the Gaza ceasefire agreement and Cairo’s ongoing efforts to advance the peace process and promote regional stability.

The meeting also tackled the Sudanese crisis. President El-Sisi confirmed Egypt's steadfast position in support of Sudan's unity, stability, and the preservation of its legitimate national institutions. The President emphasized that Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity represent non-negotiable principles. President El-Sisi also highlighted Egypt's active and constructive engagement across various international and regional frameworks addressing the Sudanese crisis, aimed at bringing an end to the war, alleviating human suffering, and supporting the political settlement track.

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The talks also covered developments in the Horn of Africa. President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's full support for efforts exerted to reinforce security and stability in Somalia, as well as its categorical rejection of any infringement upon its sovereignty or territorial integrity.

The CIA Director expressed his country's appreciation for Egypt's active role in fostering security and stability across the African continent. He emphasized the importance of sustained coordination and consultation between the relevant authorities of both Egypt and the U.S.s, particularly with regard to the Sudanese crisis, the situation in Somalia and the Horn of Africa, and international maritime security. This cooperation aims to bolster efforts to address security and geopolitical challenges, terrorist organizations, and organized crime, as well as enhance the exchange of visions, assessments, and intelligence on various regional and international developments impacting the region's security and stability.