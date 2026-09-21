Rwanda/Liberia: Constantine 'Focused On Liberia' As Amavubi Begin Afcon 2027 Campaign

21 September 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda head coach Stephen Constantine says his immediate focus is on securing victory against Liberia when the two sides meet in the opening qualifier for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Kigali on September 25.

Amavubi will travel to Cape Verde days later before facing Mali in November, but Constantine insists he is not looking beyond the Liberia encounter.

"We are only thinking about Liberia at the moment," Constantine said in an interview with Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA).

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"No one intimidates us. We respect every opponent, but we fear nobody. We will play Liberia first, then Cape Verde, and finally Mali in November. Right now, my priority is beating Liberia."

As Rwanda begins its latest bid to return to Africa's biggest football tournament, the English coach has called on fans to turn up in large numbers and create a strong atmosphere at Amahoro Stadium.

"They need to come and support us because we need them. We cannot do this without the fans," he said.

"Fill up Amahoro Stadium and make Liberia feel that they are not just playing against 11 players, but against 14 million Rwandans."

Constantine returned to the Amavubi dugout in March for a second spell in charge of the national team, having previously coached Rwanda in 2015.

Upon his return, he said he had "unfinished business" with the national team and expressed his determination to help Rwanda achieve its long-standing ambition of qualifying for major continental tournaments.

ALSO READ: I still have unfinished business in Rwanda--Constantine

Rwanda are seeking to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for only the second time in their history. Their only previous appearance at the finals came in 2004, when the tournament was hosted by Tunisia.

Liberia are coached by former APR FC coach Adil Mohamed Erradi, whose side arrived in Rwanda on Sunday night ahead of Friday's encounter.

Read the original article on New Times.

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