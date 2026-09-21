Nigeria: Flood - Nema Urges Benue to Strengthen Preparedness

NEMA has urged Benue to sustain flood preparedness and coordinate early warning, evacuation and emergency response as heavy rainfall continues.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has urged the Benue State Government to strengthen preparedness and coordinate responses to flooding amid heavy rainfall.

The Director-General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, gave the advice on Thursday during a full-scale flood response simulation exercise involving emergency management stakeholders in Makurdi.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mrs Umar, represented by NEMA's director of search and rescue, Usman Bature, said Benue remained vulnerable to flooding because of its topography, extensive river systems and floodplains, seasonal rainfall and settlements along the River Benue and its tributaries.

She said the 2026 flood outlook underscored the need for sustained preparedness, effective early warning systems, coordinated response and timely evacuation of residents in vulnerable communities.

"This exercise is not merely a demonstration of equipment or procedures. It is an opportunity to test, under realistic conditions, how quickly and effectively we can move from early warning to community action, local coordination, state-level response and, where necessary, federal support," Mrs Umar said.

She said the response system was designed to allow assistance to begin at community level before progressively bringing in additional capacity from local, state and federal authorities as emergencies escalated.

Earlier warning

The simulation came about a month after the Federal Ministry of Environment warned that several communities in Benue could experience flooding between 15 and 28 August.

In its flood prediction dated 15 August, the National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre classified Agatu, Buruku, Guma, Igumale, Logo and Makurdi as critical risk areas in Benue.

The centre also classified Agbaji, Akoro, Katsina-Ala, Abinsi, Agaku, Agyo, Gbajimba, Gboko, Gogo, Ito, Mbapa, Otobi, Otukpo, Udoma, Ugba, Ugbokolo, Ugbokpo, Ukpiam and Vande Ikiya as high-risk areas.

The warning said the areas could experience combinations of elevated soil moisture, rainfall, rapid surface runoff, drainage surcharge and rising river levels that could lead to flooding during the prediction period.

It advised communities in critical-risk areas to maintain immediate flood watch, verify evacuation routes and protect vulnerable households and essential assets.

The centre also advised residents to avoid settlement, parking, trading or storage activities within active floodplains, wetlands, riverbanks and low-lying drainage corridors.

For high-risk communities, it recommended drainage clearance, monitoring of culverts and watercourses and prompt reporting of rainfall, ponding, dam releases and river-level changes.

Alia pledges support

Governor Hyacinth Alia, represented by his deputy, Sam Ode, said Benue's location along the River Benue exposed many communities to recurring flooding.

He said the state's humanitarian and disaster management challenges required sustained preparedness, effective coordination, continuous training and prompt response.

Mr Alia said the water rescue and evacuation component of the simulation was particularly relevant to Benue and expressed optimism that lessons from the exercise would improve the state's preparedness and facilitate faster responses during actual emergencies.

He also reaffirmed the state government's commitment to working with NEMA on the implementation of the Rehabilitation Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflicts (RSPIC) to support displaced and conflict-affected persons.

Stakeholders participate

The simulation, code-named "Uwar Uma," was conducted by NEMA in collaboration with the Benue State Government and other stakeholders, under the Anticipatory Action Task Force.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Participating agencies included the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Defence Headquarters, Federal and Benue State Fire Services, National Space Research and Development Agency, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Inland Waterways Authority and the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

The exercise was also supported by the United Nations Development Programme, UNICEF, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the World Bank.

NEMA said the simulation followed stakeholder training and community engagement designed to improve understanding of roles, strengthen emergency response capacities, sensitise communities to flood risks and evacuation procedures, and improve coordination among agencies.

Mrs Umar assured the Benue Government and other stakeholders that NEMA would continue to support efforts to strengthen preparedness, reduce vulnerabilities and improve the capacity to save lives and protect livelihoods.