Nigeria: Black Out for Legendary Actor, Olu Jacobs

Few figures in African cinema and theatre carry the regal authority, grave voice, and magnetic presence of Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs better known as Olu Jacobs. Widely regarded as one of

the true godfathers of Nollywood, Jacobs built a career spanning more than five decades, bridging the gap between classical British theatre and modern African storytelling.

Born on July 11, 1942, to parents from Egba Alake, Jacobs spent much of his childhood in Kano.

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His sojourn into performing art emerged early when he attended one of Chief Hubert Ogunde's famous concert parties at the Colonial Hotel in Kano. That single experience set his course: he secured a visa and traveled to England to study at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Jacobs established himself as a versatile force on British stage and television. He featured in acclaimed British series such as The Goodies, Till Death Us Do Part, The Professionals, and Angels. His talent quickly brought him to international film sets, starring in productions like John Irvin's war thriller The Dogs of War (1980), Roman Polanski's Pirates (1986), and baby: Secret of the Lost Legend (1985).

In 1990, Jacobs returned to Nigeria and immediately took the lead role in the NTA detective series The Third Eye. This marked the beginning of a homecoming that transformed the landscape of Nigerian film. As Nollywood expanded rapidly, Jacobs became its undisputed patriarch. Appearing in over 120 movies, he brought depth, classic theatrical training, and unmatched gravitas to roles ranging from stern traditional rulers to powerful family patriarchs.

In 2007, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. He received a National Honour in 2011 as he was conferred as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by President Goodluck Jonathan for his contributions to Nigerian arts.

A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to him in 2016 at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Off the screen, Jacobs formed one of the most iconic power couples in African entertainment alongside veteran actress Joke Silva, whom he married in 1989. A steadfast advocate for individual identity, Jacobs famously defended Silva's choice to retain her maiden name professionally, highlighting his progressive values.

Though his later years were marked by a private battle with Lewy body dementia, his body of work stands as an enduring pillar of African cinematic history. Passing away at age 84, Olu Jacobs leaves behind an unforgettable legacy of artistic rigour, dignity, and excellence.