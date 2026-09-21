Liberia: Nyanue Identifies Legacies of 'Mismanaged Vision' for Liberia's Persistent Woes

Liberian author William G. Nyanue has attributed the country's persistent governance, corruption and development challenges to what he describes as the legacies of a "mismanaged vision," arguing that Liberia cannot make meaningful progress without confronting the deeper causes of its problems.

Nyanue made the assertion Friday, September 18, 2026, when he donated copies of his latest book, Mitigating The Legacies of a Mismanaged Vision: The Case of Liberia, to the Liberia Learning Center in Paynesville.

He said the book is the product of years of reflection and research into why problems such as bad governance, corruption and nepotism continue to affect Liberia despite successive changes in leadership.

According to Nyanue, many of the challenges confronting the country today are merely the manifestations of deeper problems that have not been adequately addressed.

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"The problems that we have today are the manifestations, they are not the root problems," he said, stressing that Liberia must look beyond individual political administrations if it is to change its long-term trajectory.

Nyanue argued that addressing those underlying problems requires "a new kind of political leadership," accompanied by new thinking and a new political culture.

He, however, emphasized that national transformation cannot depend on one individual.

"It's not one person. It has to be a team of people who will lead that effort," he said.

Nya Boayue, a member of the book's launch team who has followed the project from its inception, said one of its central themes is the original vision of Liberia's founders.

Boayue said Nyanue's book examined how the founding vision of those who left the United States and settled in Liberia was, over time, weakened.

"Somewhere along the way, that vision slipped our heads," Boayue said, describing the loss of that vision as a foundation of many of Liberia's current difficulties.

He said the author does not blame individuals but uses research facts and lived experiences to examine the underlying causes of the country's problems.

Boayue said returning to the founding vision could help Liberians and national institutions establish a stronger foundation for peace, governance and development.

Nyanue also used the book to question Liberia's broader social and political attitude toward corruption.

He cited the late Dr. Zama Liberty, a former University of Liberia professor, who he quoted as saying that "Liberian people don't hate corruption."

Nyanue explained the observation as meaning that people may condemn corruption when they do not benefit from it, but may tolerate or even defend corrupt behavior when they receive a share of the proceeds.

He described the observation as profound and argued that Liberia's struggle against corruption requires more than laws and institutions--it also requires a change in public attitudes and political culture.

Nyanue referenced a controversy surrounding the leadership of the House of Representatives last year, saying an account attributed to a former legislative leader about how corruption allegedly operates within the legislature should have triggered broader public and institutional scrutiny.

He questioned why the matter did not generate sustained attention from the public or integrity institutions.

For Nyanue, the episode illustrates the need for a fundamental change in how Liberians understand and respond to corruption.

"There has to be new thinking," he said.

Nyanue said his decision to donate copies of the book was partly motivated by the desire to make it accessible to readers who may not be able to afford its US$20 cover price.

"In Liberia, things are not easy," he said, noting that US$20 can be significant for young people and working Liberians.

He said he previously donated five copies of the book to the public library on Ashmun Street about a month earlier.

According to Nyanue, a friend purchased 50 copies of the book and gave him the freedom to distribute them. The donation to the Liberia Learning Center represents the second distribution of the 50 copies, bringing the number of copies given away to 10 and leaving 40 copies.

He said the Learning Center was deliberately chosen because it is a serious and accessible place where young people, policymakers and politicians can encounter ideas and engage with books.

Nyanue said his ultimate objective is to "instigate a national conversation" around the issues raised in the book.

He expressed hope that staff and users of the Learning Center would read the book and participate in a future discussion, which could eventually expand into a broader national forum involving other authors and ideas.

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Sele Max Fuah, Senior Program Coordinator at the Liberia Learning Center, welcomed the donation and thanked Nyanue and his team for choosing the facility.

Fuah said the center, a vision of Leo Johnson, is intended to give Liberians, particularly young people, access to knowledge and opportunities that may otherwise be difficult to obtain.

He welcomed Nyanue's proposal for a discussion around the book, noting that the center already organizes speaker series and other activities that allow participants to explore issues raised in books and presentations.

Fuah said such conversations can help people understand the content and significance of books while encouraging greater interest in reading.

Nyanue said his broader objective remains to help Liberia confront the deeper causes of its problems rather than merely responding to their symptoms.

"Because, like I said, where we are right now, we are just dealing with manifestation of the problems, we need to get to the root," he said.

"Otherwise Liberia is not going to go anywhere."