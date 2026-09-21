Liberia: Iic, Partners Celebrate 16 Years of Foi Act

The Independent Information Commission (IIC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Information (MOI) and several civil society and media organizations, has commemorated the 16th anniversary of Liberia's Freedom of Information (FOI) Act of 2010.

The anniversary program was held on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the Charles Gbenyon Conference Hall of the Ministry of Information in Monrovia, under the theme, "Promoting Access, Strengthening Transparency and Advancing Accountability."

The event brought together government officials, Public Information Officers (PIOs), Internal Information Request Review Bodies (IIRRBs), civil society organizations, media practitioners, development partners and other stakeholders involved in promoting access to public information.

As part of the commemoration, the IIC conducted a one-day capacity-building and compliance training for PIOs and IIRRB members from 20 public institutions. The training focused on improving institutional capacity to process information requests and ensure timely and transparent access to public records.

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Acting Information Minister Johnny Tarkpah described the 16th anniversary as an important milestone in Liberia's efforts to build an open and accountable society.

He stressed that access to information enables citizens to understand government operations, public spending and decisions affecting their lives.

IIC Executive Director Lorpu P. Page said the anniversary provided an opportunity to assess Liberia's 16-year experience with the FOI law, including achievements, challenges and remaining institutional gaps.

She highlighted the Commission's work in compliance assessments, appointment of PIOs and IIRRBs, records management, public awareness, complaints and appeals.

According to Page, an IIC assessment of 103 Ministries, Agencies and Commissions found that only 25 institutions had appointed PIOs, while 78 had not done so at the time of the assessment.

She also pointed to weaknesses in proactive disclosure, including limited publication of budgets, enabling legislation and annual FOI reports.

CEMESP Executive Director Malcolm W. Joseph described the FOI Act as a major democratic reform, stressing that its passage was only the beginning of Liberia's responsibility to guarantee access to information.

He said the right belongs to all citizens, not only journalists, and encouraged PIOs to serve as facilitators between government and the public.

CENTAL Executive Director Anderson Miamen said legal frameworks for access to information often remain stronger than their implementation in practice.

He cited challenges including limited institutional capacity, inadequate public awareness, delays in responding to requests and weak enforcement of compliance requirements.

Internews Liberia Acting Head Samuka V. Konneh also highlighted challenges confronting journalists seeking public records.

He referenced USAID-supported programming in which journalists submitted 104 FOI requests, with fewer than five receiving responses after 90 days, and called for clearer separation between the duties of PIOs and public relations officers.

Press Union of Liberia President Julius Kullie Kanubah emphasized that access to information is a right for every citizen, including farmers, students, health workers, civil servants, business people and ordinary residents.

He called for stronger public education, institutional capacity, sustainable funding and protection for users of the FOI law.

Information Commissioner Joash T. Hodges said the anniversary provided an opportunity to examine both progress and challenges in implementing Liberia's FOI framework.

He referenced Article 15(c) of the 1986 Constitution and the 2010 FOI Act as the legal foundation for the public's right to information.

Commissioner Hodges disclosed that the IIC has received 18 FOI complaints involving institutions and individuals.

He said the Commission is also implementing its Five-Year Strategic Plan for 2025-2030, which focuses on compliance and enforcement, public awareness and training, policy and legal reform, institutional strengthening and digital transformation.

He urged public institutions to appoint PIOs, establish functional IIRRBs, improve records management, observe statutory response periods, proactively disclose public information and submit required FOI reports.

"Compliance with the FOI Act is not a burden imposed by the IIC. It is an obligation owed to the people," Commissioner Hodges emphasized.

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The anniversary program also featured technical presentations on the legal and institutional framework of the FOI Act, the responsibilities of PIOs and IIRRBs, and procedures for handling FOI appeals. IIC officials explained the process for submitting, registering, reviewing and determining information requests and appeals.

The IIC's technical team further outlined procedures for appeals, including the right of requesters to challenge adverse decisions or failures by public institutions to respond within the legally prescribed period.

The guidelines also establish procedures for notifying respondents, filing answers, conducting hearings and issuing decisions.

The event concluded with a renewed call for stronger implementation of Liberia's Freedom of Information Act.

Participants emphasized the need for functional information officers, proactive disclosure, proper records management, timely responses, public awareness and effective appeal mechanisms.

Sixteen years after the passage of the law on September 16, 2010, the IIC and its partners said the focus must now remain on ensuring that the legal right to information is translated into practical access for citizens across Liberia.