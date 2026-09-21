Uganda: Tooro Seeks Shs925 Million for New King's Coronation Ceremony

Fort Portal — The coronation of Tooro's new King, Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, is expected to cost about Shs925 million, with the organising committee launching a fundraising drive to meet the expenses of the September 29 ceremony.

The committee has appealed to the people of Tooro, friends of the kingdom and well-wishers to contribute towards the preparations, saying the traditional and public ceremonies require substantial resources.

Speaking to journalists at Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal on Saturday, Msgr Isaiah Mayombo, the chairperson of the organising committee, reaffirmed that the coronation will take place on September 29, saying preparations were progressing smoothly.

He urged well-wishers to support the fundraising campaign to ensure the ceremony is held successfully.

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Alex Ruhunda, the head of the finance committee, said an account has been opened at Centenary Bank to receive contributions towards the coronation.

He said members of the public can also make contributions through mobile money. Ruhunda appealed to people in Tooro and their friends to support the fundraising drive and participate in the celebrations.

Richard Rwabuhinga, a member of the organising committee, said President Yoweri Museveni is expected to attend the coronation as the chief guest.

He said invitations have also been extended to traditional leaders from Uganda and other countries, political leaders, members of the business community, academia and the general public.

The coronation rituals will begin on the night of September 28, when Nyabongo will leave Rwengoma Palace accompanied by a crowd and proceed to Karuziika Palace through Mugabante, the main gate of the palace.

According to Mayombo, the King will engage in a traditional mock battle at the entrance of the palace, where he is expected to emerge victorious before entering and taking his seat on the throne.

Other traditional rituals will be performed inside the palace, including turning upright the royal drums that were turned upside down following the death of Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

The main programme on September 29 will begin with a church service at St John's Cathedral in Fort Portal, followed by the coronation celebrations at Karuziika Palace.

The coronation follows the selection and confirmation of Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as the successor to the late Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who died in August. The new king will reign as Omukama Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I.