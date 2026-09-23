Rwanda: Former Colleagues Recall New Tooro King's Time in Rwanda

As Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma prepares for his coronation as the new King of Tooro on September 29, his former colleagues in Rwanda have shared memories of a man they describe as humble, professional and dedicated to his work.

The prince, who will reign as Omukama Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, previously worked as deputy chief news editor and news anchor at Rwanda Television (RTV), then under the former ORINFOR, now the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA).

Known professionally as Eddie David Nkurukenzire, he also taught English at Kigali International Academy before joining the national broadcaster. He later relocated to Uganda, where he worked with UBC Television.

His coronation programme will begin with a church service at St John's Cathedral in Fort Portal, followed by the coronation ceremony at Karuziika Palace.

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Ahead of the ceremony, former colleagues at RTV have recalled their time working with the new monarch, sharing personal stories about his character, professionalism and the royal identity that remained largely unknown to many of them.

A friendship beyond the newsroom

Senior videographer James Kakwerere first met Kijanangoma in 1998 when he joined RTV, where the prince was already working as a reporter and news presenter.

The two developed a close friendship that extended beyond the newsroom, with Kijanangoma serving as Kakwerere's best man at his wedding in 2007.

"He became my best man at my wedding in 2007. I chose him because he was special. Because he was married, I believed he would be the best fit to give me sound counsel. He had three children whom he loved. My family knew him," Kakwerere recalled.

"When he accepted to be my best man, we went to my village for the introduction. When he met my wife's family, he connected with them."

Kakwerere described the new King as a cheerful, approachable and principled colleague who valued teamwork and took his professional responsibilities seriously.

"He was a happy soul. I never saw him quarrel, and when he wronged someone, he asked for forgiveness. Professionally, he was a man of integrity. He delivered his assignments on time and to a high standard.

"I was a videographer by then; he exercised the spirit of teamwork and made jokes. When it came to making decisions, he was precise," Kakwerere said.

Although the two worked closely for years, Kakwerere said he only learned of Kijanangoma's royal background around 2007, during an assignment at Serena Hotel.

He recalled that Kijanangoma introduced him to a woman working as a desk manager at the hotel, describing her as his cousin and a princess.

Curious, Kakwerere asked whether Kijanangoma was also a prince, and he confirmed that he was. Until then, Kakwerere said, most of their colleagues had been unaware of his royal lineage.

Kakwerere also recalled the prince's distinctive taste in fashion, particularly his preference for expensive shoes and shirts.

"When we got paid, we would go to town to shop. At that time, around 2008, we were paid about $350, though his salary was slightly higher than mine. I would purchase a pair of shoes at Rwf35,000, which I considered expensive, but for the King, he would buy shoes for about Rwf150,000 a pair. I could buy a shirt for Rwf10,000, while he bought shirts ranging from Rwf50,000 and above."

Beyond his personal style, Kakwerere said Kijanangoma stood out for his professionalism. He recalled telling his director at the time that the prince deserved to earn twice his salary because of the quality of his work, suggesting that he was worth as much as Rwf1 million.

Although Kijanangoma left RTV around 2010 and later relocated to Uganda, the two remained in contact, speaking at least once a month.

Kakwerere said the prince maintained a keen interest in developments in Rwanda and had planned to visit the country before the death of his cousin, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, which prompted him to cancel the trip.

He first learned that Kijanangoma was being considered for the Tooro throne through someone living near the kingdom. The prince himself had not mentioned the possibility.

When his selection was confirmed, Kakwerere sent him a congratulatory message, to which he responded a week later.

"He told me that he was sorry for the late response because he was busy, and he told me that we should keep in touch. The people we worked with have a WhatsApp group for veteran journalists where he is, and they are willing to travel for his coronation.

"I pray all goes well for him ahead of the task he has ahead. It is not easy, but he needs prayers," Kakwerere said.

A humble and dedicated professional

Willy Rukundo, a former manager at the national broadcaster, described Kijanangoma as a man of few words who was always smiling, approachable and responsible.

Rukundo, who later became director general, recalled working closely with him and was impressed by his punctuality and commitment to preparing for his programmes.

"When I became the director general, he was working closely with me. He anchored news and presented talk shows. He was a good timekeeper," Rukundo said.

He recalled an occasion when Kijanangoma was scheduled to interview teachers about education. Rather than simply turning up for the programme, he conducted research beforehand and arrived at the studio well ahead of the broadcast.

Rukundo said he and many other colleagues had no idea that Kijanangoma belonged to the Tooro royal family.

He described the new King as a down-to-earth person who was comfortable interacting with people from different backgrounds.

"He would listen, approach everyone, and would be approached by everyone," Rukundo said, expressing confidence that these qualities would serve him well in his new role.

A mentor to younger journalists

For Richard Kwizera, a seasoned broadcast journalist, Kijanangoma was more than a colleague. He was among the senior journalists who helped shape his early career.

Kwizera first met the new King in 2006 when he joined RTV for his university internship.

At the time, Kijanangoma was working as a news anchor and reporter, and Kwizera remembers him as one of the first people to welcome him to the newsroom.

"During my internship at RTV and later after I was employed by the national broadcaster, I worked in both the Kinyarwanda and English news departments. When I joined the English news desk, I started by translating Kinyarwanda news scripts into English, and that is where I began working closely with Kijanangoma," Kwizera recalled.

He said the prince patiently guided him on how to translate news scripts using appropriate journalistic language and how to turn lengthy Kinyarwanda news stories into clear, concise English reports.

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Kijanangoma also mentored him in field reporting, teaching him practical skills that would become important throughout his career.

"King Edward was a quiet person, but had a strong spirit of teamwork in the newsroom. When I started going into the field to cover stories, he was the first senior colleague I went with. He taught me how to conduct interviews, write my scripts, and select the best clips for my news stories."

Kwizera said junior journalists benefited from Kijanangoma's willingness to share his knowledge and offer guidance whenever they needed it.

Away from the newsroom, he recalled a warm and sociable colleague who enjoyed spending time with friends.

"We could go out together to watch football and share lunch. These are some of the memories I will always cherish. I congratulate His Majesty," Kwizera said.

A confident journalist

Kijanangoma was a respectful, confident and well-presented journalist who interacted easily with colleagues and managers, according to Odeth Mutesi, his former colleague.

Mutesi, now the procurement manager at RBA, joined the broadcaster in 2004 and worked in the procurement department as a junior staff member. Although they were in different departments, she would often meet Kijanangoma, who would greet her before going about his business.

"He was very respectful and dressed smartly without exaggerating. He was among the best journalists in English. He would throw in jokes here and there when appropriate, and he even spoke Kinyarwanda, which allowed him to fit in easily. I saw how he approached managers respectfully, including during general meetings," Mutesi said.