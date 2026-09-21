Nigeria: Collins Okoh and the Architecture of the New Nollywood

The changing face of Nollywood is also reflected in its audience. Okoh describes young people as "the most story-literate generation that has ever existed."

More than a successful screenwriter, Collins Okoh is an emblem of the ever-evolving industry. His dedication to his craft and aspiration towards being "a writer who helped elevate the quality of storytelling" and inspired others to believe that Nigerian stories can be told "at the highest level", reflects the architecture of the "new Nollywood" - ambitious, conscious and proudly Nigerian.

A few years ago, I did not know many young people who would spend money to watch any film made within 100 kilometres of the Nigerian continent. But even with cinema prices at record highs, we are somehow seeing more young people flocking to see our own films on the big screen. It is clear to see that Nollywood is undergoing a revolution, backed by bigger budgets, carefully cultivated talents, and a new generation of creatives determined to see our stories shine across the globe.

However, while actors and directors usually receive the most applause, the architects of these stories are some of the most integral players in the industry, pushing it beyond its traditional limits. And who better embodies this than Collins Okoh, a screenwriter whose passion for storytelling has led him to craft some of Nollywood's biggest commercial successes, lending a fresh voice to the industry.

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You may not have heard of him, but I'm almost certain you have heard of or seen My Siblings and I (2019), Everybody Loves Jenifa or A Tribe Called Judah at least once. The latter two broke industry records, with A Tribe Called Judah being the first Nigerian film to exceed ₦1 billion at the box office, and Everybody Loves Jenifa doing the same in just 19 days. His work on A Tribe Called Judah also earned him a nomination for "Best Movie Writer" at the 2024 AMVCA's, and YNaija magazine named him amongst its "Top 100 Most Impactful People in Film" in 2025.

These accolades reveal not just his creative prowess but a deep understanding of what the contemporary Nigerian is looking for in a story. A theme that is common to a lot of his works is the trials of the everyday Nigerian. In an interview with The Mosaic Magazine, he highlighted the importance of this to the audience:

"Nigerians face challenges every day, yet they continue to dream, to laugh, to love, to survive...So I enjoy telling stories that reflect the Nigerian realities, because audiences connect to what they see on screen...they are happy because they get to know that they are not the only ones going through this."

He then went on to cite the main smokescreen concealing the potential of many Nigerians stories, explaining how "the globally acclaimed projects in every industry often represent what they often represent the best of what the industry can offer. But then there are many excellent Nigerian stories that do not receive visibility...So when people talk about Nigerians, a lot of Nollywood films do not meet their expectations."

His audience-focused approach explains the success of his frequent collaborations with Funke Akindele, the award-winning actress and director behind "Jenifa", the comedic character many Nigerians have grown to love. When asked about the secret behind their synergy, he told us about his admiration for her "deep, unusual understanding of them (her audience)" and how she "knows how to balance entertainment with emotion." He went further to tell us about how her brand "is built for connecting with people," which he says makes storytelling with her "both challenging and rewarding", as there is a lot to live up to, but viewers are guaranteed to have a good time.

But are they really having a good time? Many young people today are still of the opinion that the majority of Nollywood is not good, especially in terms of storytelling.

Rather than reject this criticism in its entirety, Mr Collins attested to the fact that "every industry in the world, Hollywood, Bollywood...produces work of varying quality," which is especially true of Nollywood, an industry that is still developing culturally and financially.

He then went on to cite the main smokescreen concealing the potential of many Nigerians stories, explaining how "the globally acclaimed projects in every industry often represent what they often represent the best of what the industry can offer. But then there are many excellent Nigerian stories that do not receive visibility...So when people talk about Nigerians, a lot of Nollywood films do not meet their expectations."

This illuminates a major gap in the industry; as we aim for higher quality, more intentional storytelling, it is important that we remember to be intentional in making sure that our stories are actually reaching the people they are crafted for, especially if we want to decolonise the younger generations' view of creative work in any meaningful way.

The changing face of Nollywood is also reflected in its audience. Okoh describes young people as "the most story-literate generation that has ever existed," arguing that they have a keen instinct for authenticity and little patience for being talked down to. Their influence can be seen not only in the stories being told but in how they are consumed.

Yet focusing solely on the industry's shortcomings risks overlooking just how far it has come. In recent years, Nollywood has experienced a remarkable period of growth, attracting larger audiences, securing international recognition, and producing films that can confidently compete on a global stage. According to Collins Okoh, part of the industry's recent success stems from a reduction in our dependency on foreign stories. "I believe that when you tell a story with conviction and craft, audiences everywhere in the world, they feel it," he explains. "We've stopped apologising for who we are on screen."

The changing face of Nollywood is also reflected in its audience. Okoh describes young people as "the most story-literate generation that has ever existed," arguing that they have a keen instinct for authenticity and little patience for being talked down to. Their influence can be seen not only in the stories being told but in how they are consumed. The rise of streaming platforms has created space for more complex narratives and longer character arcs, allowing filmmakers to experiment beyond the constraints of traditional cinema. For Okoh, these developments signal an audience that is increasingly sophisticated, curious, and willing to engage with stories on its own terms.

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In line with the growth in awareness and voice in the audience, he also highlighted the trend of proper attribution, credit and compensation, especially for writers being taken seriously in the industry. In line with our theme, he shed light on the deeper insight behind the trend. While such challenges still exist, he believes the recent pushback against them points towards a "maturing" industry, one that actually understands the value of creative labour.

More than a successful screenwriter, Collins Okoh is an emblem of the ever-evolving industry. His dedication to his craft and aspiration towards being "a writer who helped elevate the quality of storytelling" and inspired others to believe that Nigerian stories can be told "at the highest level", reflects the architecture of the "new Nollywood" - ambitious, conscious and proudly Nigerian.

Adaora Ndaguba is a second-year Mass Communication student at Pan-Atlantic University. She is a creative thinker, lifelong learner, and the Managing Editor of The Mosaic. With interests spanning design, storytelling, science, and economics, she enjoys exploring ideas from different perspectives and transforming them into meaningful projects. She is particularly passionate about collaboration, leadership, and using creativity to make a positive impact.