Nigeria: Air Cargo Operators Urged to Cut Regulatory, Clearance Delays

Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN, has urged stakeholders in the air transport sector to address challenges affecting air cargo operations in the country, including multiple regulatory interfaces, cargo clearance delays, inadequate infrastructure and high logistics costs.

Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of CRFFN, Dr Kingsley Igwe, said addressing the challenges was necessary to unlock the enormous opportunities presented by air cargo to the country's economy.

Igwe said the growth of e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, agricultural exports, high-value manufactured goods and other time-sensitive commodities presented the country with an opportunity to strengthen its position within regional and global supply chains.

Speaking at the event, he said: "To realise requires more than infrastructure. It requires an efficient and interconnected ecosystem in which airlines, airports, customs, regulators, freight forwarders, terminal and ground-handling operators, technology providers and other stakeholders work together towards common objectives.

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"As the Council responsible for regulating and developing the freight forwarding profession in Nigeria, the CRFFN recognises that the freight forwarder of the future must be much more than an intermediary. The modern freight forwarder must be technology-enabled logistics professional, a trusted supply-chain partner and a facilitator of seamless international trade.

"Consequently, CRFFN remains committed to promoting professionalism, competence, ethical standards, continuous capacity development and the effective deployment of technology within the freight forwarding profession.

Digital transformation must remain at the heart of our collective agenda. We must continue to reduce manual processes, eliminate unnecessary delays, improve information sharing and enhance end-to-end visibility of cargo.

"Initiatives such as the National Single Window, alongside other digital trade and logistics platforms such as the recently approved CRFFN Logroom4.1 initiative for freight services pricing mechanisms provides significant opportunities to improve transparency, efficiency and ease of doing business, provided they are effectively implemented, integrated and supported by all stakeholders.

"We must also confront the persistent challenges of multiple regulatory interfaces, cargo clearance delays, inadequate infrastructure, high logistics costs and gaps in stakeholder coordination. These challenges cannot be addressed in isolation. They require a whole-of-industry approach anchored on collaboration, accountability and shared responsibility.

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"The future of air cargo must also be firmly connected to Nigeria's economic diversification agenda. We must ask ourselves how we can leverage air cargo to support Nigerian farmers, manufacturers, exporters, SMEs and other businesses seeking access to international markets. An efficient air cargo system can help Nigerian products reach markets faster, reduce wastage of perishable goods and enhance the competitiveness of our exporters.

"This is where freight forwarding becomes critical. CRFFN is therefore committed to deepening its collaboration with CHINET and all relevant stakeholders to build a freight forwarding environment that is professional, efficient, transparent, technology-driven and globally competitive."