West Africa: Ecowas Competition Authority Calls for Fairer, Integrated Regional Markets

The ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ERCA) has called for stronger efforts to promote fair competition and deeper market integration across West Africa, emphasizing that competitive markets are essential to achieving meaningful regional economic integration.

The call was made during the first Annual Conference of ERCA, which concluded on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Bijilo, The Gambia.

The three-day conference brought together nearly 300 participants from 12 ECOWAS Member States, including representatives of national competition authorities, sector regulators, policymakers, businesses, academics, judges and international partners.

The conference focused attention on the role of competition policy in strengthening regional markets and creating an environment in which businesses can compete fairly, investors can operate with greater confidence, and consumers can benefit from increased choice and innovation.

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Delivering the closing address on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Dehpue Zuo, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, underscored the central role of competition in the regional integration process.

"Competition is an integral part of regional economic integration. An integrated market must be one in which businesses can compete fairly, investors can operate with confidence, and consumers can benefit from choice and innovation," Zuo stated.

His remarks underscored the connection between regional market integration and effective competition rules, as ECOWAS continues efforts to create a more interconnected West African market.

The conference also provided an opportunity for competition authorities, regulators, policymakers, businesses and other stakeholders to exchange views on challenges affecting competition and market integration within the region.

ERCA Executive Director, Dr. Simeon Koffi, delivered the Conference Declaration as part of the official closing ceremony, outlining the key outcomes and commitments emerging from the three-day gathering.

The declaration formed part of three interventions during the closing ceremony, alongside the address delivered on behalf of the ECOWAS Commission President and the closing remarks by the Government of The Gambia.

For his part, The Gambia's Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, Mr. Mod K. Ceesay, stressed the importance of advancing market integration and competition policy simultaneously.

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According to Minister Ceesay, regional integration efforts must be accompanied by policies that support fair and effective competition among businesses operating within the ECOWAS market.

He subsequently declared the inaugural ERCA Annual Conference officially closed on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The conference brought together stakeholders from across the region at a time when ECOWAS continues to pursue greater economic integration and the development of a more connected regional market.

ERCA's emphasis on fair competition reflects the broader objective of ensuring that regional economic integration translates into opportunities for businesses, greater investor confidence and improved choices for consumers across West Africa.