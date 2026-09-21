Liberia Needs Lasting Gender Parity Beyond Cabinet

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Liberia's latest Cabinet changes show why women's political representation needs firmer foundations. President Joseph Boakai's nomination of Cllr. Betty M. Lamin-Blamo as Justice Minister on 2 September raised the prospect of near-parity in ministerial appointments. Within days, two women leading major ministries had been replaced by men. For the Feminist Coalition, this makes the case for lasting reform more urgent.

On 11 September, the Executive Mansion announced Cllr. Oswald Natu Tweh as Acting Minister of National Defence, replacing Geraldine J. George, and Stephen Marka Yekeson, Jr. as Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry, replacing Magdalene E. Dagoseh. It said both outgoing ministers were to be reassigned, but did not identify their next posts or state the reasons for their replacement.

Across the 19 ministerial posts listed by the Executive Mansion, the announced changes leave seven women, including Cllr. Lamin-Blamo, now serving as Acting Justice Minister pending Senate confirmation. That is 36.8%, below the 47.4% that her nomination had placed within reach.

These changes illustrate how fragile progress can be when it depends mainly on presidential choice. Every minister, woman or man, should meet the same standards of competence, integrity and accountability. Government must also take responsibility for sustaining women's representation when appointments change. Lasting equality requires political rules and institutions that continue to work through reshuffles, elections and changes of administration.

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The imbalance on Capitol Hill remains stark. Eight women sit among 73 representatives and three among 30 senators: 11 of 103 legislators, or 10.7%. Neither chamber has reserved seats or an enforceable women's electoral quota. Even with women holding a larger share of ministerial posts, men still occupy almost nine in ten legislative seats.

Liberia has seen this tension before. Under President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, women occupied prominent positions in government, yet women held only 12.5% of House seats after the 2005 election. The lesson is not that presidential appointments do not matter. It is that progress at the top does not automatically change the rules that determine who is nominated, financed and elected.

The same test must extend to county and local-government leadership. Women should be present where everyday public decisions are made. The President should publish a clear commitment to gender balance in appointments and report on representation across national and local leadership. Electoral reform must proceed alongside that commitment, because rules for party nominations do not by themselves determine who is appointed to Cabinet.

One reason these gaps persist is that women's political exclusion begins long before polling day. Women were 50.06% of registered voters in 2023 but only 15.5% of accepted candidates, according to UN Women. EISA reported just seven women among 100 Senate candidates; only two parties met the voluntary 30% benchmark and six of 32 fielded no woman. Financing, restricted networks, limited visibility, intimidation and weak access to information and mentoring narrow women's opportunities. The gender audit launched in April 2026 across 12 parliamentary parties must turn evidence about party culture, leadership and resources into action. That is why reform must reach the rules governing who parties nominate, finance and place in competitive races.

Start with promises already made. Section 4.5 of the Elections Law, amended in 2014, says parties should endeavour to ensure at least 30% of each gender in governing bodies and candidate lists. Parties renewed their women-candidate commitment with the National Elections Commission (NEC) in May 2023. They should meet it. Citizens should not have to applaud the same promise every election. A commitment repeatedly made but repeatedly unenforced cannot deliver structural change.

The House-backed May 2026 proposal shows why wording matters. Allowing parties to invoke "good cause" despite "best efforts" risks preserving the discretion reform should remove. Thirty percent should be treated as an immediate legal floor, not the destination. The direction of reform must be clear: Liberia should move toward equal representation, backed by rules that parties cannot avoid through vague claims of "best efforts" or "good cause."

African experience offers practical lessons. Rwanda's Constitution reserves 24 of 80 lower-house seats for women, while women hold 51 seats overall. Sierra Leone's electoral law requires one woman in every three parliamentary nominees and provides for rejecting non-compliant lists. These rules require institutions to make space for women before seats are filled.

Rwanda, Sierra Leone and South Africa use different approaches, but their experience points to one lesson: higher levels of women's representation do not emerge from goodwill alone. They are sustained by constitutional provisions, legislation or binding party rules that require institutions to act. Liberia does not need to copy any one model, but it should learn from the principle behind them: representation becomes durable when institutions are obligated to deliver it.

The immediate reform is clear: Liberia should strengthen the Elections Law so that gender representation in party governing bodies and candidate lists is a binding requirement, not merely an aspiration. The law should give the NEC clear enforcement authority, correction deadlines and proportionate consequences for non-compliance, including rejection of persistently non-compliant lists with a timely right of appeal. It should establish a defined pathway from the current 30% threshold toward parity.

President Boakai should now respond to the fragility exposed by these changes with a concrete commitment to parity. He should publicly support a strong, enforceable gender provision in the Elections Law and work with the Legislature, NEC, political parties and women's rights organisations to secure reform before the 2029 elections. Parity should become part of the rules by which political power is contested and shared.

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Enforcement must also be transparent. The NEC should publish party-by-party compliance with gender requirements, including candidate nominations, corrections and final lists. That would allow voters, civil society and the media to see clearly which parties are meeting their commitments and which are not.

Political parties must also change how they distribute political opportunity. They should publish nomination procedures, give women access to viable constituencies, provide fair access to campaign resources and protect candidates from intimidation, sexual harassment and online abuse. Civil society, the media and legislators should track compliance and keep parity reform on the national agenda through the 2029 elections.

The demand for change is already visible. In May 2026, more than 200 women aspirants from all 15 counties convened ahead of the 2029 elections. That momentum now needs a clear legislative objective: an enforceable pathway from the current 30% provision toward parity.

The latest reshuffle makes the need for lasting reform harder to ignore. Who sits at the decision-making table affects what happens in our clinics, classrooms, markets, communities and courts. Women across Liberia, including rural women, young women and women with disabilities, deserve a fair opportunity to shape those decisions. President Boakai can strengthen that opportunity through sustained attention to executive appointments and support for enforceable electoral reform.

Political will can open the door. The law must keep it open.