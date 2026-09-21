Liberia: Budgit Liberia Renews Public Finance Transparency Campaign

BudgIT Liberia has resumed full operations and renewed its campaign for greater public finance transparency and accountability, following the conclusion of a legal process involving its former office in Sinkor.

The civil society organization has also opened a new office in Paynesville, located opposite the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, as it begins what it describes as a new chapter in its work to make public finance information more accessible to Liberian citizens.

In a statement issued by Miriam Jabula Swen, Finance and Administrative Officer and Acting Country Lead of BudgIT Liberia, the organization said the resumption follows the conclusion of proceedings concerning possession of its former office on 24th Street, Sinkor, Monrovia.

The proceedings were held before the Civil Law Court of the Sixth Judicial Circuit. BudgIT Liberia said it subsequently received legal advice confirming the conclusion of the possession matter.

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As part of the court-directed process, an inventory of assets at the former office was conducted on February 12, 2026, by the court's sheriff in the presence of relevant representatives, according to the organization.

With the matter concluded, BudgIT Liberia said it is now focused on rebuilding its institutional capacity, strengthening partnerships, and expanding its work around budget transparency, public finance accountability, citizen participation, and evidence-based advocacy.

"For 15 years, BudgIT has worked to make complex public finance information accessible and understandable to citizens, enabling them to participate more effectively in decisions about how public resources are raised, allocated, and spent. We remain committed to advancing this mission in Liberia," the organization said.

BudgIT Liberia said its renewed operations will place greater emphasis on improving public access to information about government finances and strengthening citizens' ability to participate in governance.

The organization said it will deepen engagement with government institutions, civil society organizations, the media, development partners, communities, and ordinary citizens.

"Our work will focus on improving access to public finance information, strengthening citizen participation in governance, tracking public spending and service delivery, and supporting constructive dialogue that advances transparency and accountability," the statement said.

The organization's focus on tracking public spending and service delivery is intended to provide citizens and other stakeholders with information that can support informed engagement on the management of public resources.

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BudgIT Liberia described its relocation to Paynesville as more than a change of address, saying the move forms part of efforts to strengthen its operations and establish a sustainable institutional presence in the country.

"Our relocation to Paynesville reflects BudgIT Liberia's renewed commitment to building a strong, sustainable institution that can contribute meaningfully to Liberia's governance and development landscape," the organization said.

The new office, situated opposite the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, will serve as the organization's base as it resumes its activities and expands its engagement with stakeholders.

BudgIT Liberia also thanked its legal team, partners, stakeholders, and supporters for standing with the organization during the period surrounding the legal proceedings.

The organization said it will now focus on rebuilding existing partnerships, establishing new collaborations, and expanding its engagement with citizens and institutions across Liberia.

The renewed phase of operations will continue to center on public finance transparency, citizen participation, and accountability in the management of public resources.

"As we begin this new chapter, our commitment remains unchanged: to help build a Liberia where citizens can access and understand public finance information, participate meaningfully in governance, and hold public institutions accountable for the management of public resources," BudgIT Liberia said.