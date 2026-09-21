Nigeria: NLC Opposes Concession of King's College, Other Unity Colleges

Mr Ajaero said the government should preserve the colleges while ensuring adequate funding and effective management to sustain their contribution to national development.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has opposed the proposed concession of King's College, Lagos, and other Federal Unity Colleges.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, stated this in a statement signed and issued on Sunday in Abuja.

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Mr Ajaero said the development had generated protests from various entities concerned about the future of public secondary education and the management of Unity Colleges.

He said the initiative by King's College old students stemmed from years of neglect, underfunding, corruption, indiscipline and deteriorating services.

According to him, the old students' bid to take over the school was motivated by a sincere desire to restore its lost glory.

"However, buried in this noble initiative lurks grave danger for our secondary school education under the superintendency of government," Mr Ajaero said.

He warned that if the initiative succeeded, it could set a precedent for concessioning other Unity Colleges to entities of doubtful capacity.

"Once the King's College Old Boys' initiative succeeds, relying on precedent, other Unity Colleges will be concessioned to nebulous entities," he said.

Mr Ajaero said some of such entities might lack the capacity to manage secondary education effectively, creating further challenges for the public school system.

He also warned that concessioning the colleges could eventually lead to new school fees and tariffs that would make them inaccessible to students from average-income families.

"Yet, the obligation to educate its citizenry resides with the state. It is a duty it cannot abdicate," he said.

The NLC president said the government had previously taken over schools from missionary organisations and should therefore continue to shoulder responsibility for secondary education.

He noted that the government's financial burden should be considerably less after assuming responsibility for schools previously owned and managed by missionary organisations.

"Even in advanced economies, there are quite a number of schools, including universities, that are funded by government. Why would our case be different?" he asked.

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Mr Ajaero said the NLC endorsed protests against concessioning King's College and other Unity Colleges, urging the government to adequately fund and maintain them.

He said the colleges had made significant contributions to national unity and quality education, adding that their historical contributions could not be quantified.

"Rather than sell the schools through the back door, government should maintain or sustain the culture of open competition between missionary schools, private schools and government schools," he said.

Mr Ajaero said the government should preserve the colleges while ensuring adequate funding and effective management to sustain their contribution to national development.

"Finally, even as we run a market economy, what will be too sacred for government to concession?" he asked.