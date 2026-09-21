Nigeria: Group Enrolls 178 Out-of-School Children, Empowers 60 Displaced Women

"This is just the first step in the process of empowering these families. We plan to scale up as soon as more funds become available."

A Christian missionary, Afri-mission and Evangelical Network, has enrolled 178 out-of-school children in Abuja as part of its efforts to bring succour to women and children displaced by insecurity in parts of the country.

The group which recently rented apartments for over 70 displaced families in Abuja also enrolled 60 displaced women in adult literacy classes as a means of empowering them.

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The group, which launched the back to school and adult literacy project in Abuja on Sunday said the enrolees were the first batch as the project would be sustained as more funds become available for the project.

The president of the group, Oscar Amaechina, said while many of the children could not continue their education after their families were displaced by terrorists in parts of the country and had to relocate to Abuja under distressing circumstances, others had never attended school since they were born.

The group which donated starter packs comprising school bags and books to the children at the event which was massively attended by hundreds of displaced families, said the children had already been registered at various schools in Abuja and would commence learning in the current academic session.

Mr Amaechina also said the progress of the children would be monitored as they studied and additional support would be provided for them throughout their studies. In the same vein, he said the organisation would empower the 60 selected women with basic vocational and academic skills that would empower them to stand out amongst their peers.

Mr Amaechina said the awardees were selected through a rigorous process that involved reaching out to numerous displaced communities across Abuja. He said the process would be a continuous one as more funds become available from its partners which include the World Outreach Ministries International and Ignited Church Lavonia Georgia United States.

"We initially targeted 200 children but at the end was only able to empower 178 children through a rigorous process in which we visited many displaced communities across the city," Mr Amaechina said. "Most are victims who have been displaced by terrorism and insecurity across the country and have fled to Abuja only to be faced with difficulties. Many have also been abandoned by their breadwinners"

"This is just the first step in the process of empowering these families. We plan to scale up as soon as more funds become available. Empower a woman, you empower a family and the nation at large. Every child and every woman deserve a chance to learn and thrive," he added.

Josephine Amaechina, who doubles as the Senior Pastor of Antioch Christian Centre and the director of Afri-mission's directorate of Humanitarian Service in her remarks at the event said the project was principally aimed at bringing hope to the families which had been displaced by insecurity and insurgency across the country and who had come to Abuja to find succour only to be faced with harsh realities of daily living. She also said the gesture was aimed at instilling hope in these households, many of which had been abandoned by their breadwinners.

"The back to school and women enrolment programme is implemented by Afri-mission and Evangelism Network in collaboration with Ignited Family and other partners. Today is more than a ceremony. Today is a declaration of hope," she noted adding: "We are gathered here because we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and dream regardless of the circumstances in which they were born."

"We also believe that every woman deserves an opportunity to acquire knowledge, develop a skill, become economically empowered and build a better future for herself and her family," she added.

She said many of the children had never seen the four walls of a school since they were born and this was an invaluable opportunity for them to get an education free of charge. "Some of them were displaced out of communities by terrorists and when they ran into Abuja, they could not continue their education because the parents had lost their livelihoods. About 10 of then got to their final level in high school but could not write their exams because the parents could not afford the fees."

On the rationale behind the gesture, she added: "At Afri-mission and Evangelism Network we believe that empowerment must go beyond words. That is why we are committed to creating practical opportunities for women and girls to learn, acquire skills, become economically empowered and thrive against odds."

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"We know we cannot solve every problem in one day. But we also know that meaningful transformation begins with small steps," she added.

At the event, cheques of N50,000 were also presented to 10 students who were unable to register for their WAEC exams due to paucity of funds.

Akor Grace, one of the women enrolled in the adult literacy classes, was excited to be going back to school.

"I have always wished to go back to school. I want to be able to read and write. Afrimissions has made it possible to realise this dream," she said with enthusiasm.

Another beneficiary, Agnes Omotosho, said the organisation paid the WAEC fees of her children and also registered her in the adult literacy classes.

"I am grateful to Afri-missions for the gesture especially providing me an opportunity to go to school," she said excitedly. "I always feels bad in Church when I can't read the Bible. But daddy (Oscar Amaechina) said he is giving me three months and that I will be able to read and write. I am grateful."