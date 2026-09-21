Nigeria: Killing Over Alleged Blasphemy Rocks Sokoto

· Cleric survives knife attack in mosque, worshipers kill assailant, probe stokes controversy

Tension has gripped parts of Sokoto metropolis following the stabbing of controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Musa Ayuba Lukuwa, shortly after he conducted the Jumu'at prayer at his mosque in the Mabera area of the metropolis.

The September 11 incident has since assumed a wider dimension, with the alleged attacker losing his life in mob action, the state government ordering the closure of the mosque as a crime scene, security agencies commencing investigations and an advisory committee of Islamic scholars being constituted to examine the wider religious tensions surrounding the controversy.

The development has also generated a fresh debate over religious freedom, the limits of religious expression, the sanctity of human life, mob justice and the appropriate institutional response to allegations involving sensitive religious matters.

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Police authorities said the incident occurred at about 1:50 p.m. shortly after the Friday congregational prayer, when an unidentified man allegedly attacked Lukuwa with a sharp knife.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufa'i, the alleged assailant inflicted injuries on the cleric before he was overpowered by worshippers at the scene.

The situation, however, took a deadly turn when the alleged attacker was reportedly beaten by a mob and later died from injuries sustained during the assault.

The police subsequently confirmed that one person died in connection with the incident, while the circumstances surrounding the death of the alleged attacker remained subject to investigation.

The identity of the deceased has also remained a matter of conflicting accounts, with early police accounts describing him as unidentified, while other accounts circulated a name that has not been independently established by the authorities.

For that reason, the identity and personal background of the deceased should await official confirmation rather than be treated as established fact.

Sheikh Lukuwa, meanwhile, was rushed to hospital following the attack and received medical attention for injuries sustained during the incident.

'I am well'

The police later said the cleric had been treated and discharged from hospital, while Lukuwa himself subsequently appeared in a video in which he sought to reassure his followers that he was well.

In the video, the cleric appealed directly to his followers and members of the public to remain calm and resist any action capable of aggravating the situation.

"I am well and in good health," Lukuwa was reported to have said while reassuring his supporters following his return from hospital.

He also urged his followers not to allow anger arising from the incident to result in retaliation or further violence.

The cleric reportedly thanked those who rallied around him during the attack, saying their intervention helped to protect him from what he described as a potentially more serious assault.

His appeal for calm came at a time when emotions were already running high across sections of the metropolis following the incident and the controversy that preceded it.

The controversy has been linked to allegations concerning remarks attributed to Lukuwa on sensitive religious issues, including comments relating to the parents of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), although the precise context and content of the alleged remarks remain matters being examined.

Sokoto State Government subsequently moved to contain the situation by ordering the immediate closure of the Sheikh Musa Ayuba Lukuwa Jumu'at Mosque in Mabera.

Crime scene

The government declared the mosque a crime scene and ordered that it remain closed until further notice to allow the relevant authorities to conduct their investigation.

"The Government has ordered the full investigation into the attack and killing at Musa Lukuwa Jumu'at Mosque, Mabera, and ordered the closure of the mosque, being the crime scene, till further notice," the government said.

The government's decision effectively transformed the mosque from a place of worship into a secured investigative site, with security personnel deployed around the premises to prevent unauthorised access and possible further disturbance.

As of Friday, the mosque remained locked, with security operatives stationed around the area as authorities sought to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order.

The closure is also expected to enable investigators to examine the physical surroundings, establish the sequence of events and gather evidence concerning both the stabbing and the subsequent killing of the alleged assailant.

Beyond the criminal investigation, the state government has also established a 14-member Advisory Committee of Islamic scholars and representatives of major Muslim organisations to examine the broader religious controversy.

The committee is chaired by Malam Yahaya na Malam Boyi, Sarkin Malamai, while representatives of Izala in Kaduna and Jos, Tijjaniyyah, Qadiriyyah, Jama'atu Nasril Islam and the Sultanate Council are among those listed as members.

The Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Malam Lawal Maidoki and Barrister Gandi Umar Muhammad, who serves as secretary, are also members of the committee.

According to the government, the committee has been mandated to "critically examine the position of Shari'ah on the issues raised by Malam Musa Lukuwa and advise the Government accordingly."

The committee is expected to submit its report to the state government within 14 days, effectively giving it two weeks to examine the issues and make recommendations.

The government said the broader objective was to examine the immediate and remote causes of the religious tensions and advise it on measures capable of protecting peace and religious harmony in the state.

"The State Government has constituted a committee of Ulamas to examine the remote and immediate causes of such crisis and advise the Government on the appropriate measures to be taken in the interest of the State," the government stated.

The government also declared that it dissociated itself from anyone who might use religion as a pretext to disrespect Prophet Muhammad (SAW), his parents, household or companions.

"The Government has dissociated itself from any person of any status that hides under the pretext of religion to undermine or disrespect the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his parents, his household and his companions," it stated.

At the same time, the administration appealed to residents to avoid inflammatory statements and actions capable of undermining the peaceful coexistence in the state.

"The Government has appealed to people in the state to desist from inciting statements that could jeopardize the peaceful coexistence that Sokoto is known for," it added.

The government further assured residents that it remained committed to protecting lives and property and maintaining public order throughout the state.

The police have equally maintained that religious sentiments cannot provide justification for individuals or groups to take the law into their own hands.

Commissioner of Police, CP Hayatu Hassan Shafa, appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies investigating the incident.

The Police Command specifically warned against reprisals, inflammatory statements, provocative gatherings and other actions capable of transforming the incident into a wider religious or communal confrontation.

The Command said residents should allow the law to take its course and report useful information to security agencies rather than attempting to administer punishment themselves.

The warning is particularly significant given that the alleged attacker was reportedly killed before he could be subjected to formal investigation or judicial proceedings.

Controversy

Meanwhile, a fresh controversy has emerged over the composition of the government's advisory committee following concerns raised by Mallam Murtala Bello Asada, a disciple of Sheikh Lukuwa.

In a message titled 'Wannan Shine K'arshen Rashin Adalci?' -- translated as 'Is This the Height of Injustice?' -- Asada questioned whether the process could command confidence if individuals allegedly involved in longstanding disagreements with Lukuwa were part of determining the issues surrounding him.

"How can justice be achieved if some of those who have a long history of disagreement with Mallam Musa Ayuba Lukuwa are given the responsibility of investigating him?" Asada asked.

He argued that if the objective was genuinely to establish the truth, all parties should be given an opportunity to present evidence and participate in a transparent process.

"If the real intention is to discover the truth, let there be evidence. Let us sit down and engage in a dialogue with dignity," he said.

Asada further declared: "The truth is not afraid of confrontation. Justice is not afraid of investigation."

His intervention has introduced another layer into an already sensitive controversy, with attention now focused not only on the incident itself but also on the credibility and public acceptance of the investigative process.

The committee's composition, however, includes representatives from several Islamic organisations and institutions, reflecting an attempt by the government to bring different strands of the Muslim community into the process.

The allegation of bias made by Asada remains an allegation and has not, from the sources reviewed, been established as a finding against any member of the committee.

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The broader security investigation and the religious advisory process are therefore distinct but interconnected aspects of the government's response: one concerns the circumstances of the stabbing and death of the alleged attacker, while the other concerns the religious controversy and its underlying tensions.

For Sokoto residents, the immediate concern remains the prevention of further violence, particularly as Friday prayers approach again across the metropolis.

The incident has heightened attention to security arrangements around major Jumu'at mosques, with community leaders and security agencies expected to work together to prevent renewed confrontation.

The police have urged Islamic scholars, traditional rulers, community leaders, parents and other influential individuals to use their positions to calm their followers and discourage inflammatory reactions.

The command has also stressed that anyone with relevant information should make it available to investigators rather than spreading unverified claims on social media.

The events surrounding Lukuwa's mosque have therefore placed Sokoto at a critical juncture where the response of authorities, religious leaders and residents could determine whether the incident remains an isolated criminal episode or develops into a broader crisis.

The government's closure of the mosque, the criminal investigation, the establishment of the 14-member advisory committee and the police appeal for restraint represent the principal official responses announced so far.

For now, Sheikh Lukuwa has survived the attack and publicly appealed for peace, while the alleged attacker is dead and unable to give his account of what transpired.

As investigations continue, the overriding challenge before Sokoto is to ensure that religious disagreement does not become a justification for violence and that allegations, however sensitive, are subjected to evidence, due process and responsible scholarly engagement.

The usual Friday congregational prayer was not observed today in the Mosque as it remained locked and key with security Agents on guard as ordered by the state government.

The unfolding crisis has thus become more than an incident involving one cleric and one alleged attacker; it has developed into a test of how a deeply religious society manages controversy while preserving human life, public order, religious harmony and confidence in lawful institutions.