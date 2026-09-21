Nigeria: 'High Flood to Hit Delta, Imo, Cross River, 12 Other States in 7 Days'

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NiHSA, has warned of a high riverine flood risk across 15 states from September 19 to 25, 2026, urging affected communities to relocate to safer and higher grounds.

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NiHSA, Arch Umar Mohammed, disclosed this on Saturday in the agency's National Flood Advisory.

Mohammed said rising river levels were expected to cause flooding in several communities, with schools, healthcare facilities, markets, farms and religious buildings among those exposed.

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He urged affected state governments to urgently relocate residents in vulnerable communities to safer and higher grounds ahead of the predicted flooding.

He said: "High riverine flood risk is forecast for the next seven days across Imo, Cross River and 13 other states. Rising river stages are expected to cause flooding.

"Communities on the floodplain should prepare to move to higher ground. Stations include Obubra, Itigidi and Epento on the Cross River."

In Imo State, the affected local government areas are Aboh-Mbaise, Ahiazu-Mbaise, Ehime Mbano, Ezinihitte, Ideato North, Ihitte/Uboma and Ikeduru. The agency identified 958 communities, 1,022 schools, 553 healthcare facilities, 161 markets and 198 religious buildings as exposed.

In Cross River State, the affected LGAs are Abi, Akamkpa, Akpabuyo, Biase, Calabar, Calabar South, Ikom and Obubra. NiHSA identified 2,471 communities, 703 schools, 344 healthcare facilities, 145 markets, 453 religious buildings and 854 hectares of farmland as exposed.

In Ebonyi State, Abakaliki, Afikpo, Afikpo South, Ebonyi, Ezza North and Ezza South LGAs are affected. The exposure includes 2,574 communities, 1,064 schools, 422 healthcare facilities, 480 markets, 629 religious buildings and 1,882 hectares of farmland.

In Benue State, Buruku, Gboko, Guma, Katsina-Ala, Logo and Ukum LGAs are affected, with 303 communities, 100 schools, 48 healthcare facilities, 32 markets, 151 religious buildings and 55 hectares of farmland exposed.

In Anambra State, the affected LGAs are Aguata, Anambra East, Anambra West, Anaocha, Awka North, Awka South and Ayamelum. NiHSA identified 1,314 communities, 1,308 schools, 1,089 healthcare facilities, 280 markets, 610 religious buildings and 1,529 hectares of farmland as exposed.

In Akwa Ibom State, Abak, Eket, Etinan, Ibeno, Ibesikpo Asutan, Ibiono Ibom, Ika and Ikono LGAs are affected. The agency listed 249 communities, 323 schools, 211 healthcare facilities, 74 markets and 289 religious buildings among the exposed assets.

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NiHSA also listed Edo, Bayelsa, Enugu, Kogi, Delta, Abia, Taraba, Rivers and Lagos among the other states facing severe flood risks during the forecast period.