African Journalists Leaders Rally for Stronger Collective Action

press release

The Steering Committee meeting, which was held from 17 - 18 September, assessed attacks on media freedom, violations of journalists' labour rights and the growing economic pressures facing journalists and news media organisations. Members examined conditions in specific countries and regions, stressing the need for concrete action to defend journalists' rights and safeguard journalism.

The Committee received reports on FAJ's activities and programmes, including those of the Pan-African Gender Council and the Working Group on Climate Change. Discussions focused on advancing public-interest journalism across key thematic areas, promoting the leadership and participation of women journalists and ensuring that gender equality and climate change remain firmly integrated into the Federation's work.

The Steering Committee also reviewed FAJ's growing engagement with the African Union, the United Nations and its agencies. It approved FAJ's financial and independent audit reports, admitted four new journalists' organisations to FAJ membership and agreed on measures to advance institutional development and regional activities. The Committee adopted a new communication strategy to amplify the voice and enhance the visibility of the Pan-African journalists' movement and considered preparations for forthcoming continental and international activities.

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A major decision was the unanimous selection of Ghana to host the 6th FAJ Continental Congress, following consideration of the bid submitted by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA). The Congress will bring together affiliated journalists' unions and associations from across Africa to determine FAJ's programme and priorities, elect its leadership for the next mandate and engage with solidarity organisations and cooperating partners.

During the Accra mission, the FAJ leadership met with President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, and deliberated on issues concerning media freedom, the safety of journalists in Africa, information integrity and the place of independent and quality journalism in Africa's democratic and development agenda. Ghana was encouraged to play a leading role in continental efforts to reverse the decline in media freedom and promote a safer environment for journalists.

The Minister of State responsible for Government Communications, Honourable Felix Kwakye Ofosu, in his opening address, said that the Government of Ghana would not tolerate the harassment or intimidation of journalists, stressing that the media remained an important partner in the country's democracy and development. He assured the GJA and FAJ leadership that Ghana would continue to stand for media freedom both at home and across Africa. He noted with satisfaction that Ghana had moved up 13 spaces in the freedom of expression index.

FAJ President Omar Faruk Osman said the growing attacks on journalists, restrictions on their freedoms, labour rights violations and economic insecurity required a stronger and better-organised response. He emphasised the vital role of independent journalists' unions in ensuring that media professionals can work freely, safely and with dignity. Osman also warned against using misinformation, disinformation, hate speech or the misuse of artificial intelligence as excuses for censorship and greater state control of the media. Instead, he called for stronger professional journalism, wider media and information literacy and sustained efforts to protect information integrity.

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association, (GJA) Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, while emphasising that Ghana is a beacon of democracy, said that freedom of expression and media freedom in particular are top priorities of the government of Ghana. He noted that the GJA is consistently monitoring the welfare and working conditions of journalists and would do everything possible to ensure that their fundamental labour rights are respected. He called for practical measures to improve the safety and security of journalists and called for a closer cooperation among journalists and media organisations to bring meaningful improvements to their working and living conditions.

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FAJ called on African journalists to stand together, advance their shared causes and develop African solutions to African challenges while continuing to tell the continent's stories with independence, courage and integrity.

The decisions taken in Accra will guide FAJ's work in the months ahead, including preparations for the 6th FAJ Continental Congress in Ghana.

For more Information, please contact the IFJ - Africa Office

1st Floor, Maison de la Presse, 5 Rue X Corniche, Medina,

BP 64257, Dakar, Senegal

Tel: +221- 33 867 95 86/87; Fax: +221- 33 827 02