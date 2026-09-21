Nigeria: President Tinubu Mourns Former Kogi Governor Alhaji Ibrahim Idris

press release

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expresses deep sorrow over the passing on Sunday of former Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, at the age of 77.

President Tinubu extends heartfelt condolences to the Idris family, the Government and people of Kogi State, and the former Governor's friends, associates, and political colleagues.

The President describes Alhaji Idris' death as a significant loss to Kogi State and Nigeria, noting that the former Governor devoted a substantial part of his life to public service and the development of his state.

Alhaji Idris served as Governor of Kogi State from 2003 to 2011. His administration recorded interventions in infrastructure, education, healthcare and other critical sectors.

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President Tinubu acknowledges the late former Governor's contributions to Nigeria's democratic development and his many years of engagement in public affairs.

The President remarks: "Alhaji Ibrahim Idris was a committed public servant whose years in office formed an important chapter in the political and developmental history of Kogi State.

"His passing is a painful loss to his family, Kogi State and Nigeria. At this difficult moment, we must remember and honour his contributions to the growth of his state and our nation.

"I extend my deepest condolences to his family and the people of Kogi State. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Aljannah Firdaus."

President Tinubu prays that Almighty Allah will grant the family the strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

September 21, 2026