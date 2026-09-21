Liberia: Flomo Earns Late Lone Star Call-Up After Kamara Withdrawal

MONROVIA — Liberian forward Emmanuel Flomo has received a late call-up to the Lone Star squad ahead of Liberia's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Rwanda and Mali.

The Liberia Football Association confirmed that Flomo replaces fellow striker Mohammed Kamara, who withdrew after consultations with his club's medical team and management.

Kamara, who plays for Romanian club Rapid București, was initially named to Liberia's squad but will miss the qualifiers as he continues his recovery and works toward full fitness.

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The LFA said Kamara's withdrawal followed medical advice and was not a refusal of national team duty. The clarification comes after some supporters questioned the striker's commitment to Liberia following his withdrawal.

The LFA's explanation also follows reports of medical concerns related to playing and training on artificial surfaces.

Flomo's late inclusion comes after an unexpected documentation issue involving Joseph Melto Quiah, who had been called up to replace Kamara.

The 18-year-old Flomo was initially left out of head coach Mohammed Adil Erradi's squad, prompting reactions from Liberian football supporters on social media. Fans pointed to his impressive 2025-26 campaign with Sudanese club Al Hilal.

Flomo signed a contract extension with Al Hilal in June that will keep him at the club through 2031 after a breakout season.

He scored 12 goals in the Rwanda Premier League, where Al Hilal competed because of conflict in Sudan, and helped the club win the league title.

Flomo also scored three goals and provided one assist in five matches during the Sudan Premier League Elite Stages. He scored the winning goal in Al Hilal's 1-0 victory over Al Merrikh to secure the championship and was named Man of the Match and tournament MVP.

His performances earned him recognition as one of Liberia's promising young attacking players.

Flomo will now join Erradi's squad as Liberia prepares for two important AFCON 2027 qualifying matches.

Liberia will face Rwanda in Kigali on Sept. 25, then host Mali on Sept. 29.