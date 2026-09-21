Liberia: Kanvee Drops Miracle Kettor Case - 'I'm Done'

MONROVIA — Gospel singer says Miracle Kettor chose to divorce her husband hours before she died, blames a health worker's injection for her death, hands recordings to police and ends her campaign

Gospel musician Kanvee G. Adams says Miracle A. Kettor, president of the Liberia Association of Gospel Musical Artists, had decided to divorce her husband, Pastor Steve Kettor, the night before she died, and accused a health worker of giving her an injection Adams blames for her death.

In a nearly hourlong Facebook Live broadcast Saturday from the United Kingdom, Adams leveled allegations against Kettor's husband and a health worker she identified as Miata Harris, and accused some members of the gospel music community of knowing more about the death than they have said publicly.

"I'm going to say everything I know before I clean my hands completely off of anything that has to do with the death of Miracle Kettor," she said.

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Law enforcement and medical findings have not established any of Adams' claims. She said she has turned her recordings and other information over to the Liberia National Police.

Adams said Kettor, who had been having marital difficulties, told one of Adams' friends shortly before her death that she had decided to divorce and planned to seek Adams' advice because Adams had gone through a divorce.

"She called my friend and said she's made up her mind for the divorce, and she's going to call me to talk about it and proceed with it," Adams said. "And she died the very next morning."

She said Kettor had appeared healthy hours earlier, dancing at a program involving fellow gospel musician Attina Bartley.

"Few hours after being healthy, dancing out there in Attina Bartley's program, she comes home, makes this call and resolves to divorce, and then she dies two hours later without any sign or symptom of sickness," Adams said. "Any normal person will ask that question."

Adams said the timing led her to question the husband's role. "Where was the husband? Did they fight? Did he do something to her because she wanted to divorce him?" she asked. She provided no evidence that Pastor Kettor caused his wife's death.

'Two people who are enemies'

Adams rejected claims that she and Kettor were enemies, saying the two spoke for more than 37 minutes around Adams' July 13 birthday, about a week before Kettor died.

"Two people who are enemies cannot talk for 37 minutes," she said.

She acknowledged the friendship had brought her "pain," "betrayal" and "disappointment," but declined to give details because Kettor is dead, and said Kettor had spent two years trying to reconnect. "Miracle Kettor was the one who called me and got me involved with her life," Adams said.

She said she missed the funeral because of travel arrangements, made before Kettor's death, connected to another burial.

The health worker and the recordings

Adams said police have repeatedly sought Harris, whom she described as involved in Kettor's care. "Miata is nowhere to be found. She has put her phone off," she said.

She said an unnamed person sent her audio recordings she believes capture Harris speaking with another person, and claimed portions suggest Harris stayed in contact with Pastor Kettor after the death, although he told a family meeting he did not know where Harris was.

"Miata is saying that you and her are in touch. How, Mr. Kettor? How?" Adams asked.

The authenticity, context and speakers of the recordings have not been independently established. Adams said another portion refers to the absence of an autopsy.

She said she holds video of Kettor seriously ill and vomiting in her final hours but would not release it out of respect for the dead. She alleged Kettor was not taken to a hospital immediately when someone suggested it, and suggested earlier treatment might have saved her, citing no medical finding.

Adams then turned directly on Pastor Kettor.

"You were the one who stood on the altar and swore before God and man that you will protect her, you will cherish her," she said. "I'm suspecting that you either have a hand in it, or you are happy that Miata did the job that you would have done."

Those are Adams' suspicions, not findings that Pastor Kettor committed a crime. She also alleged he had lived outside the marital home for more than nine years and was involved with another person.

The injection

Adams' most serious allegation concerns medication given to Kettor before her death. She said Harris injected what appeared to be ceftriaxone intravenously, mixed with lidocaine rather than distilled water.

"Miata confesses that she administered [ceftriaxone] to Miracle with lidocaine, not even distilled water," Adams said.

No autopsy or medical finding establishing a cause of death was presented in the material reviewed for this article.

Adams said the case shows the danger posed by unqualified health workers. "The same danger of drugs in Liberia is the same exact thing as quack nurses and doctors," she said.

'Facebook doesn't pay me'

Adams dismissed claims that she was exploiting the death for social media attention. "Facebook doesn't pay me," she said. "I don't have to be friends with Miracle Kettor to seek to know what killed her."

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She accused Pastor Kettor of starting the online narrative that she and his wife were not friends, and of influencing the children to challenge her. Responding to a post by one of Kettor's daughters, Courage Kettor, Adams said, "I'm not going to address you, baby. You are too small," before inviting the children to check their mother's phone for evidence of the two women's contact.

She also urged women in troubled Christian marriages to put their safety first. "Always preserve yourself first," she said.

'I've dropped my case'

Adams said she spoke with Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman and was referred to other officers, and that police should determine whether the death was "an innocent medical error or somebody sent her to do it."

"I have done my job. I got all of the information I could get. I submitted it to the police," she said. "I've dropped my case."

She closed by accusing some gospel musicians of preferring silence to seeing her lead the demand for answers. "You would rather that her death remains uninvestigated than to have Kanvee be the one to challenge it," she said.

"It is left for you, the Liberian people, and the Liberian National Police, to take the case further from where I've reached, and I'm done."