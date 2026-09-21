Liberia: House, Cospal Sign Host Country Agreement for 4th General Assembly

Monrovia — The House of Representatives and the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL) have signed a Host Country Agreement for Liberia to host the organization's 4th General Assembly from Dec. 9-11, 2026, under the theme, "Unleashing Intra-African Trade and Investment: Legislative Priorities and Imperatives for Continental Prosperity."

By Gibson Gee

The agreement, signed over the weekend by House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon and CoSPAL Secretary-General Ambassador Dapo Oyewole, formally confirms Liberia as host of the continental gathering of Speakers and Presidents of African legislatures.

The signing followed a high-level assessment visit by a CoSPAL Secretariat delegation led by Oyewole from Sept. 16-20. The delegation reviewed logistical arrangements, inspected hotel facilities and held planning sessions with Liberia's Local Organizing Committee and relevant government institutions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The delegation also met with Speaker Koon on Sept. 19 to present the assessment outcomes before the Host Country Agreement was signed.

The 4th General Assembly is expected to bring together Speakers and Presidents of national legislatures from across Africa to examine how legislative leadership and parliamentary cooperation can help unlock the continent's economic potential.

At the center of the discussions will be intra-African trade and investment, including developing and harmonizing laws and regulatory frameworks to facilitate movement, expand trade opportunities, and reduce barriers to commerce among African countries.

The Assembly will also examine legislative and institutional measures needed to translate Africa's economic integration commitments into practical outcomes for businesses, citizens and national economies.

Koon: Liberia Must Reconnect With African Partners

Speaker Koon described the hosting of the General Assembly as a historic opportunity for Liberia to strengthen its engagement with African parliamentary institutions.

Koon said the Liberian Legislature had lost contact with some international parliamentary partners during the previous legislative administration, making renewed engagement a priority.

"No man is an island. You have to connect yourself to your other partners and colleagues to have a strong tie," Koon said.

He said the gathering would give African legislative leaders a platform to discuss shared economic and border-related challenges while strengthening cooperation among their institutions.

Koon also highlighted the Assembly's potential economic benefits, particularly its focus on intra-African investment.

He said Liberia is currently pursuing several investment and infrastructure initiatives and could benefit from stronger partnerships with other African countries.

"If we can deal with our colleagues in Africa first, before going abroad, it will open an avenue and boost a lot of potential for Liberia," he said.

Koon said Liberia's participation in continental parliamentary engagements would help strengthen the country's relationships with its African counterparts while creating opportunities to advance shared economic interests.

Oyewole: Laws Must Enable African Economic Integration

Oyewole said Africa's economic integration requires legislative systems capable of turning continental commitments into practical outcomes.

"Africa's economic integration requires legislative systems that enable those commitments to work in practice," Oyewole said.

He said harmonizing laws and establishing effective legislative and regulatory frameworks across the continent are essential to making it easier for Africans to move, trade and invest across national borders.

Oyewole said the General Assembly will give Africa's legislative leaders an opportunity to work collectively on those priorities and develop practical approaches to addressing the continent's economic challenges.

He said CoSPAL's central focus will be on creating an environment in which African countries can trade more easily and profitably, while strengthening the continent's economic position globally.

The Secretary-General said the Assembly will also provide space to discuss other continental concerns, including conflict, xenophobia, gender representation in governance and parliaments, and youth participation in decision-making.

CoSPAL assemblies typically attract between 20 and 25 Speakers and parliamentary leaders, Oyewole said, adding that organizers hope Liberia could attract a higher level of participation.

Gaye Leads Local Organizing Effort

Hon. Nehker E. Gaye, Chairperson of the Local Organizing Committee and Chairperson of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, is coordinating preparations locally.

Gaye said the assessment visit gave the Local Organizing Committee an opportunity to work directly with the CoSPAL Secretariat to evaluate facilities, review procedures, and assess the systems required to successfully host the Assembly.

"Over the past few days, it has been a pleasure to work with the delegation from the CoSPAL Secretariat as we assess facilities, review processes and ensure that the systems and structures required for a successful hosting of the General Assembly are in place," Gaye said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He credited Speaker Koon for his leadership and commended the CoSPAL Secretariat, members of the Local Organizing Committee and government agencies involved in the preparations.

Gaye said the various institutions are working together to ensure Liberia hosts a successful and memorable General Assembly.

The CoSPAL assessment delegation also reviewed accommodation arrangements, with Farmington Hotel identified as the official conference hotel and Ambassador Hotel designated for overflow accommodation.

The Dec. 9-11 gathering will mark the first time Liberia hosts the CoSPAL General Assembly, bringing Africa's legislative leaders to Monrovia for discussions centered on economic integration, intra-African trade and investment, legislative cooperation and continental development.

The House of Representatives and CoSPAL have reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination ahead of the Assembly and to ensuring that the gathering contributes to stronger legislative leadership and the harmonization of laws to support Africa's broader economic development agenda.