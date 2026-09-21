Liberia: Yeanue Warns Against Partisan Politics in Nimba, Says Jobs Should Not Depend On Party Loyalty

MONROVIA — Former Coalition for Democratic Change government official Cllr. Garrison Doldeh Yeanue has called for greater political tolerance and unity among Nimba County citizens, alleging that political affiliation is increasingly being used to determine access to government jobs and other opportunities.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Sept. 19, Yeanue said political disagreements should not destroy longstanding relationships among Nimbaians or prevent them from working together on issues affecting the county.

The former government official, who described himself as a son of Nimba, said his political differences with the late Sen. Prince Y. Johnson did not prevent them from collaborating when Nimba citizens' interests were involved.

"But when it comes to politics, you were on a different side, and I was on a different side," Yeanue said, recalling that Johnson had referred Nimba citizens to him for legal assistance despite their political differences.

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Yeanue said his approach has been to build relationships across party lines and identify opportunities for young people rather than limit his engagements to members of his political camp.

"I love Nimba and this is why in my leadership I don't think about party life. I try to go across, make friends, talk to people, look for potential in young people and promote their potential," he said.

Yeanue argued that Nimba's unity should transcend membership in the CDC, ruling Unity Party and other political movements.

He particularly criticized what he described as pressure on young people to openly support the ruling party before gaining access to government employment.

"How can we have unity when everybody in the country says, ' Before I give you a job, you have to join the Unity Party, and we see your work, then we will give you a job '?" Yeanue asked.

He alleged that young people who have not publicly supported the government are facing political pressure and harassment, saying such practices undermine democratic participation.

"It is democracy," he said, arguing that Liberians should be free to hold opposing political views without being denied opportunities because of their affiliations.

Yeanue rejected suggestions that his criticism of the ruling establishment represents an attempt to divide Nimba.

"On the contrary to them, I would say I think I'm one of those who are pushing for the best unity," he said.

For Yeanue, genuine unity means respecting political opponents and recognizing their right to participate in public life.

"When Garrison is in CDC, they respect Garrison as a citizen. They respect Cooper Kruah as the chairman of MDR. They respect Musa Bility as the standard bearer of CMC. They respect Senator Koga as an opposition figure," Yeanue said.

"They respect the Vice President as the Vice President and member of the United Party. They respect everybody. We should stop fighting, getting rid of everybody because they say they not join one party."

Yeanue also raised questions about Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung's political future within the Unity Party, arguing that Nimba should not place all of its political interests in one party.

"What is the guarantee that the Unity Party will carry Vice President Koung? What's the guarantee? There's no guarantee, so you cannot gamble our future," he said.

He maintained that Nimba citizens can belong to different political parties while maintaining a common commitment to the county's interests.

His remarks come as political actors continue positioning themselves around Nimba, one of Liberia's most populous counties and an important constituency in national elections.

Beyond Nimba politics, Yeanue criticized the government's economic performance, saying political accomplishments and large national budgets mean little if ordinary citizens continue struggling to meet basic needs.

"You can get a 10 billion budget. When the bread and butter issue is not addressed, you are done with nothing," Yeanue said.

He also criticized government tax policies, including changes to the Goods and Services Tax and Value Added Tax, arguing that higher taxes could deepen the financial burden on struggling households.

Yeanue contrasted the current administration with that of former President George Weah, pointing to measures adopted during the CDC government involving press freedom, revenue sharing and access to information. He argued that reforms he credited to the former administration should be protected regardless of which party controls government.

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He also defended the CDC's efforts to establish a permanent headquarters after losing power, saying the party's activities since the 2023 election demonstrate that it remains organized outside government.

Throughout his remarks, Yeanue repeatedly returned to Nimba identity, arguing that political parties and alliances can change while the relationships among the county's citizens remain.

"I am a Nimbian and nothing more. Nothing anybody in this world will do to take that from me," he said.

Yeanue said his continued engagement with residents, including assisting supporters and promoting young people despite being outside government, is driven by his commitment to the county rather than immediate political benefit.

"I'm not doing it because I wish. I'm doing it because I love our people," Yeanue said.