Cape Verde: LNBA Delegation Departs for African Bar Association 2026 Annual Conference in Cape Verde

MONROVIA — A high-level delegation of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) has departed Liberia to participate in the 2026 Annual Conference of the African Bar Association (AFBA), scheduled for September 20-24, 2026, in Sal, Cape Verde. The three-member delegation, which departed Liberia on Friday, September 18, 2026, is headed by Cllr. F. Juah Lawson, National President of the Liberia National Bar Association.

Other members of the delegation are Cllr. Elisha T. J. Forkeyoh, National Secretary General, Liberia National Bar Association, and Cllr. Gedu Johnson Savice, President, Maryland County Local Bar Association.

The conference is being held under the theme: "Resilient Africa's Roadmap for Sustainable

Development: Addressing and Strengthening Issues of Military, Security and Economic Stability."

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The theme places emphasis on some of the critical issues shaping Africa's development and resilience, including military and security stability, economic stability, sustainable development, regional cooperation, and Africa's broader efforts to build resilient institutions and societies.

The African Bar Association 2026 Annual Conference is being hosted in Sal, Cape Verde, from September 20-24, 2026, and is expected to bring together legal professionals and other stakeholders from across the continent.

The LNBA's participation offers the Liberian legal profession an opportunity to engage with leaders of Bar Associations, judges, lawyers, academics, and other members of the legal profession from across Africa.

The LNBA delegation is expected to participate in discussions and engagements aimed at strengthening professional relationships, exchanging experiences and identifying opportunities for institutional and professional collaboration.

The LNBA delegation will also use the continental gathering to contribute to discussions on issues important to the legal profession, including the rule of law, access to justice, professional development, legal ethics, institutional strengthening, and regional cooperation.

The participation of the LNBA delegation underscores the Association's commitment to strengthening its engagement with peer Bar Associations across Africa and ensuring that Liberian lawyers remain actively connected to continental conversations affecting the legal profession and the broader justice sector.

The African Bar Association Annual Conference provides a platform for Bar Associations, lawyers and other stakeholders within the African legal profession to exchange experiences, examine emerging issues affecting the profession and explore opportunities for professional and institutional cooperation.