South Africa: Elections Will Tear the ANC Apart

The ANC now appears to be in a doom loop - as it loses votes, so the fights for the positions and power left over become more intense, and thus it loses more votes. And each public division will speed up the party's decline.

The current internal contestation of the ANC suggests it is going to end these elections much more divided than it went into them. This is a huge indictment on all of the regions, structures and leaders involved in this.

For many years divisions in the ANC would appear to go to sleep during election season. Gwede Mantashe, when he was secretary-general of the ANC, once suggested during a debate about whether local elections should be combined with national and provincial elections, that anyone in his position would oppose it.

His point was that we are now in a cycle where there are local or national elections every two or three years and that was helping to keep the ANC together. He was pointing to how internal divisions could be temporarily forgotten as the party's members and leaders all worked together.

Of course, during elections people outside the party would also criticise the ANC and this would also remind its members about the tent they lived in, forcing them to work together. No longer.

Last week, the ANC's Eastern Cape secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, threatened to sue the ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula for defamation over his allegations about why some of...