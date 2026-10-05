South Africa: The 2026 Local Elections Will Be an Early Warning for 2029

Next month's election is likely to reveal that the ANC has fallen further, but the real question is about the rate of decline.

While these local elections will be important in each and every council and metro where power can change hands, they will also be the best signpost to what will change in 2029. These polls will reveal whether issues like immigration, crime and violence and the economy will become more urgent, while also revealing whether individual leaders will be able to campaign effectively in the national elections.

In both 2019 and 2024 several ANC expressed surprise at the rate at which their party was losing votes.

The only reason they could say this was that they had not been paying attention to the results of local elections. While each local election has its own dynamics, the fact is there is no better yardstick for what will happen in the next national and provincial elections than the local elections that come before.

In 2016 the ANC lost power in places like Joburg and Nelson Mandela Bay for the first time, an indication that it would fall to 57.5% in the national election and just 50.4% in Gauteng.

The 2021 elections saw the ANC's share of votes across the country falling further to 45.59%. This was the best possible signpost that it would...