Liberian Registry, China Deepen Maritime Safety Cooperation

The Liberian Registry in collaboration with the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) and representatives of the Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) of the People's Republic of China for technical exchanges, focusing on strengthening cooperation between Liberia and one of the world's most significant Port State authorities.

The Liberia Registry's representatives participated in all the engagement, which focuses on the Registry's operational perspective and experience overseeing.

The agreement included a joint vessel inspection to be conducted by both the LiMA and the China MSA, creating a practical opportunity for the two maritime administrations to work alongside in terms of exchange perspectives on vessel oversight and the implementation of international requirements.

For the Liberian Registry, engagement with Port State authorities is an important extension of its commitment to proactive fleet oversight, the release said.

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Accordingly, Flag States and Port States have distinct responsibilities, but ultimately share the same objective, which consists of ensuring vessels operate safely and in compliance with international requirements.

"Maintaining direct relationships with Port State authorities allows for greater communication, better understanding of inspection trends and most importantly addresses issues of opportunities before they become larger problems for vessels and operators,' the release added.

"Strong Flag State performance is built not only on how we oversee our fleet, but also on how effectively we engage with the authorities our vessels encounter around the world," said Mr. Alfonso Castillero, Chief Executive Officer of the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR).

"We want those relationships to be technical and proactive, ensuring that when Flag and Port States communicate directly, share what they are seeing and understand each other's perspectives, they will be in a better position to support our shipowners, strengthen vessel performance and contribute to safer shipping," he added.

The Liberian Registry was represented by Roderick Acquie, Senior Vice President of Maritime Operations; Alex Ye, General Manager of LISCR China; Jonathan Yang, Deputy Managing Director of LISCR China; and Tarnue Kpangbala, Technical Representative and LISCR Head of IMO Delegation.

The representatives participated in the technical meetings, where they highlighted in their presentation Liberia's approach to fleet oversight and the importance of continued engagement between Flag and Port State authorities.

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The visit of the representatives reflect the Liberian Registry's broader approach to maintaining fleet quality through direct engagement with maritime authorities worldwide by building relationships before issues arise, exchanging operational perspectives and maintaining open channels of communication to enable the Registry better understand developments affecting its vessels and provide owners and operators with informed, proactive support.

"This engagement was also built upon the existing Memorandum of Understanding on Maritime Cooperation between Liberia and the People's Republic of China, which provides an important framework for continued collaboration and the exchange of maritime information and expertise between the two countries.

However, the Liberian Registry thanked LiMA and China MSA for allowing their representatives in this engagement and urged the two entities for engagement to provide continued opportunities to strengthen cooperation in support of safe, efficient and quality international shipping.

The Liberian Registry has a long-established track record of combining the highest standards of safety for vessels and crews with the highest levels of responsive and innovative service to owners.

The Registry comprises 6,200 vessels aggregating 320 million gross tons, representing 18 percent of the world's ocean-going fleet.

Moreover, the Liberian Registry has a well-deserved reputation for supporting international legislation designed to maintain and improve the safety and effectiveness of the shipping industry and the protection of the marine environment.