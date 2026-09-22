Liberia: Boakai Launches Third National Action Plan - On Women, Peace and Security

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is busy with series of engagements on the margins of the 81st Session of the UNGA as he on Monday launched Liberia's Third National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security (NAP3), a framework intended to strengthen women's participation in peacebuilding, security, justice and decision-making from 2026 to 2031.

The launch took place during a high-level side event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, as Liberia prepares to take on its responsibilities as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term.

The event, held under the theme "From Pioneers to Global Leaders: Liberia's Journey in Women, Peace and Security," highlighted the historic contribution of Liberian women to the country's peace process and the government's plans to expand women's participation in national and international peace and security efforts.

In his remarks, President Boakai recognized the role Liberian women played in bringing an end to the country's civil war, noting how women mobilized across religious and ethnic lines through mass action and community-based efforts.

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He recalled Liberia's pioneering role in advancing the Women, Peace and Security agenda, noting that the country became the first post-conflict country to adopt a National Action Plan on United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 in 2009.

According to the President, the third plan focuses on five key areas: prevention; protection and access to justice; participation; relief, recovery and resilience; and coordination, accountability and financing.

The prevention component seeks to address the root causes of conflict, including inequality, while strengthening social cohesion and early warning mechanisms.

On protection and access to justice, President Boakai pointed to Executive Order No. 131 of 2024, which established an office to operationalize the War and Economic Crimes Court, including efforts to address conflict-related sexual violence and other gender-based atrocities.

The participation pillar seeks to increase women's representation in decision-making and within the security sector.

President Boakai highlighted efforts to increase the participation of women in the Armed Forces of Liberia, with an immediate target of reaching 15 percent female representation by 2028 and contributing to a broader national target of 40 percent by 2030.

The Armed Forces of Liberia, in partnership with UN Women Liberia, launched a two-year initiative in February 2026 aimed at removing institutional barriers and improving the recruitment and retention of women in the military.

The President said the relief, recovery and resilience component of NAP3 also responds to emerging threats, including climate pressures, violent extremism and economic insecurity.

He further stressed the importance of coordination, accountability and financing, particularly as international peacebuilding resources face increasing pressure.

President Boakai said Liberia must ensure that NAP3 becomes a shared national undertaking involving government institutions, civil society, traditional and religious leaders, women's organizations and international partners.

As Liberia takes up its Security Council role, President Boakai said the country intends to advocate for locally led peacebuilding approaches, including the Peace Hut model developed from Liberia's own experience.

He said Liberia's international advocacy must be matched by progress at home, particularly in creating space for women to participate meaningfully in leadership and decision-making.

The President also said Liberia intends to use its position on the Security Council to bring the experiences and voices of women and young people into international discussions on peace and security.

Speaking separately at the event, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Gbemie Horace-Kollie provided further details on the new national action plan and its implementation framework.

Minister Horace-Kollie said NAP3 covers the period from 2026 to 2031 and builds on Liberia's two previous generations of the Women, Peace and Security plan.

She said the new plan was developed through a participatory process and contains specific activities, responsible agencies, indicators, targets and costings intended to make implementation measurable and accountable.

The Minister outlined the plan's five pillars as prevention; protection; access to justice; participation; and relief, recovery and resilience, with coordination and accountability integrated into its implementation.

She said the plan seeks to connect the Women, Peace and Security agenda with broader issues including economic empowerment, social protection, justice and resilience.

Minister Horace-Kollie highlighted government initiatives already contributing to the agenda, including the 116 gender-based violence call center, strengthened referral systems and national data management for gender-based violence.

She also cited the Liberia Women Empowerment Project and other interventions aimed at improving women's livelihoods and economic opportunities.

To oversee implementation, Minister Horace-Kollie said a national steering committee will be chaired by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, with the Ministries of Justice, Foreign Affairs, National Defense, and Finance and Development Planning serving as vice chairs.

The implementation structure will also include a technical working group, national secretariat and county advisory board.

The Minister honored Liberian women who mobilized to end the civil war and continue to mediate conflicts and promote peace through community initiatives, including Peace Huts.

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She also recognized the support of international partners, particularly the Government of Sweden and UN Women, for their continued assistance to Liberia's Women, Peace and Security agenda.

Minister Horace-Kollie said the new plan belongs to Liberian women who contributed to the country's peace process and called for continued national ownership of the agenda.

Liberia's Foreign Minister Cyril Vastu Yanti also linked NAP3 to the country's international priorities, saying Women, Peace and Security was the number one priority during Liberia's campaign for a seat on the UN Security Council.

He pointed to Liberia's experience with women-led peacebuilding and the country's two female Nobel Peace Laureates as part of the basis for its advocacy on women, peace and security.

The launch comes after Liberia formally validated NAP3 in July following a nationwide and participatory development process. The Ministry of Gender has previously said the new plan is intended to build on lessons from the implementation of the second NAP and address remaining gaps.

Through NAP3, the Liberian government is seeking to strengthen women's participation in peacebuilding and decision-making while using the country's own experience to contribute to global discussions on peace and security.