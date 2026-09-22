Ghana: Police Bust 5,164 Suspected Narcotic Parcels in Oti, Arrest 3

5,164 compressed parcels suspected to contain narcotic substances hidden in secret compartments of an articulator truck have been uncovered by the Oti Regional Police Command following an intelligence led operation.

The discovery led to the arrest of three persons, while a fourth occupant of the vehicle escaped and is being pursued by the Police.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Oti Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police John Nchor, said the DAF articulator truck, with registration number GE 3906-15, was intercepted on September 14, 2026, based on intelligence received by the Command.

A search of the vehicle subsequently led to the discovery of the 5,164 compressed round parcels concealed in compartments within the truck.

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The suspects arrested were identified as Abdul Razak Adamu, 35, a driver; Jubril Amidu, 33, a mechanic; and Aliu Adamu, 33, a driver.

According to the statement, the fourth occupant, identified as Adamu Iddi, however, managed to escape and efforts were underway to apprehend him.

The three arrested persons were arraigned before the Dambai Circuit Court on September 17, 2026, presided over by Justice Dr Moses Bedima Duut.

They were remanded into Police custody and were scheduled to reappear before the court on October 15, 2026.

The articulator truck had been impounded, while the suspected narcotic parcels were secured to assist investigations.

The Command said it was also working to identify other persons connected to the consignment.

It assured the public of its continued commitment to combating narcotics trafficking and organised crime, while urging members of the public to provide credible information that could assist the Police in their investigations.