Africa: Ghana to Host 6th Faj Continental Congress

Ghana has won the bid to host the 6th Continental Congress of the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) after the FAJ Steering Committee unanimously approved the bid submitted by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

The decision was taken at a two-day meeting of the Steering Committee held in Accra from September 17 to 18, 2026.

The Congress is expected to bring together journalists' unions and associations affiliated with the FAJ from across Africa to deliberate on the federation's programme and priorities, elect its leadership for the next mandate and engage with solidarity organisations and cooperating partners.

The decision comes at a time when journalists across the continent are facing growing challenges, including attacks on media freedom, violations of labour rights and increasing economic pressures on journalists and media organisations.

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The Steering Committee called for stronger collective action to defend journalists' rights and safeguard journalism across the continent.

Ghana's successful bid followed its hosting of the FAJ Steering Committee meeting, organised by the GJA with support from KGL Group.

During their stay in Accra, the FAJ leaders also met President John Dramani Mahama to discuss media freedom, the safety of journalists, information integrity and the role of independent and quality journalism in Africa's democratic and development agenda.

The FAJ leadership encouraged Ghana to play a leading role in continental efforts to strengthen media freedom and promote a safer environment for journalists.

The FAJ President, Omar Faruk Osman, said the growing attacks on journalists, restrictions on their freedoms, violations of labour rights and increasing economic insecurity required a stronger and better-organised response.

He called for stronger professional journalism, wider media and information literacy, as well as sustained efforts to protect information integrity.

Mr Osman said African journalists would respond to the challenges facing the profession through stronger organisation, mobilisation and collective action.

The GJA President, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, also drew attention to the welfare and working conditions of journalists and called for practical measures to improve their safety and professional security.

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He also advocated closer cooperation among journalists and media organisations.

At the meeting, the FAJ Steering Committee approved the federation's financial and independent audit reports, admitted four new journalists' organisations to membership and adopted a new communication strategy to increase the voice and visibility of the Pan-African journalists' movement.

Ghana's successful bid means the country will host the 6th FAJ Continental Congress, with preparations expected to form part of the federation's work in the coming months.