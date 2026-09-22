Ghana: Police Uncover Alleged Funding Network Behind 'Ghana Jollof' Online Activities

The Ghana Police Service has uncovered an alleged network of persons funding and facilitating the online activities of Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, popularly known as "Ghana Jollof", in connection with investigations into the publication of false news, inciteful comments and offensive conduct.

The investigations have also established alleged financial links between Ms Kodua, who is believed to be domiciled in the United Kingdom, and Salomey Awiti Bafoh, a nurse resident in Techiman, who the Police said aided the production and circulation of the materials.

The Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, disclosed this at a press briefing in Accra on Friday.

She explained that the Police had been monitoring a TikTok account operating under the name "Ghana Jollof", which was allegedly used to publish false news likely to cause fear and alarm, as well as offensive and inciteful comments with the potential to provoke violence.

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According to her, police intelligence identified Ms Kodua as the owner of the account, adding that one of the videos under investigation contained a false claim that there had been a near coup d'état at the Jubilee House.

COP Donkor stated that investigations had identified Ms Bafoh as an individual who allegedly assisted Ms Kodua by recruiting other persons to redistribute and circulate the videos across various social media platforms.

She noted that examination of the suspects' mobile devices and the contents retrieved from them, coupled with audio interviews, had established a friendship between the two women.

The CID Director General disclosed that forensic analysis of audio and video files, alongside mobile money records, showed that significant sums were transferred to Ms Bafoh by influential individuals, portions of which were subsequently shared with Ms Kodua and others involved in circulating the videos.

COP Donkor said forensic analysis of voices and other evidence retrieved from Ms Bafoh's records had been transcribed and would be tendered in court as evidence.

She added that investigations had also established financial arrangements between the two suspects, under which Ms Kodua, while in the United Kingdom, allegedly remitted money to Ms Bafoh in Ghana to support the activities.

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Ms Bafoh allegedly distributed portions of the funds to others involved in circulating the videos, while some individuals were also identified as consistent financial sponsors of Ms Kodua's online activities.

Ms Bafoh was arrested on September 17, 2026, in a joint operation by the National Signals Bureau and the Ghana Police Service and was subsequently charged with abetment of crime, to wit, publication of false news.

She was remanded into Police custody to assist investigations and is expected to reappear on September 30, 2026.

The CID Director General said investigations were continuing to identify and locate other persons who participated in the redistribution of the videos, as well as persons suspected of secretly financing the activities.

She cautioned the public that acts, conduct and publications that contravened the Electronic Transactions Act, 2008 (Act 772), and the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), constituted criminal offences, urging social media users to exercise caution in their online engagements and assuring of continued police collaboration to maintain law and order.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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