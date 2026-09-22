Ghana: 2,213 Slabs of Suspected Indian Hemp Intercepted On River Volta

The Tema Regional Police Command has intercepted 2,213 slabs of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in an outboard powered wooden canoe on the River Volta at Tuanikopey Island.

The substances, packed in 29 sacks, were intercepted during a routine patrol after the occupants of the canoe abandoned it and fled upon sighting the Police.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Tema Regional Police Command, ASP Dede Dzakpasu, said the interception was made by the Marine Police Detachment at Ada at about 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

A search of the abandoned canoe uncovered the 29 sacks containing the suspected narcotic substances, with the individual slabs wrapped in yellow cellotape.

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Also found in the canoe were 14 25 litre gallons, 12 of which contained premixed fuel, as well as two Yamaha outboard motors, one with a 40 horsepower capacity and the other 30 horsepower.

The suspected narcotic substances had since been conveyed to the Ada District Police Headquarters, while arrangements were underway to transport the outboard motors and premixed fuel to the station for further investigation.

The Command said efforts were ongoing to identify and apprehend the persons who abandoned the canoe and its contents.

It cautioned the public against engaging in the trafficking and transportation of narcotic substances and urged anyone with information on the owners or occupants of the canoe to report to the nearest Police station to assist with the investigation.