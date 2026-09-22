Ghana: NDPC Revives Nation's Infrastructure Plan

THE National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has inaugurated a 26-member Technical Committee to review and update the Ghana Infrastructure Plan (GIP) to provide a long-term framework for infrastructure development across the country.

The committee, comprising representatives from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the private sector, has four months to complete the assignment and produce a framework capable of guiding infrastructure development beyond successive political administrations.

The committee is chaired by Mr Daniel Amofa, Chief Planning Analyst and infrastructure specialist at the NDPC. Read More

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