Nigeria: 2027 - Yari Leads APC Delegation to Prominent Clerics

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, is currently leading a high-powered delegation across northern Nigeria to seek the support of influential Islamic leaders for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid.

The delegation has traveled across key states in the North Central, North West, and North East geopolitical zones.

Senator Yari and his team held a series of closed-door meetings in Plateau, Bauchi, Kaduna, and Kano states, engaging prominent scholars representing major Islamic sects, including Izala, Tijjaniyya, JIBWIS, and Qadiriyya.

Accompanying the former Zamfara State governor were several top APC figures, including APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, former Kebbi State Governor, Senator Adamu Aliero, former Borno State Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, and APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru.

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The entourage also featured Senator Nasiru Sani Zangon Daura, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, and Hon. James Abiodun Faleke.

The delegation began its consultations in Jos, Plateau State, where they were received by Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, Chairman of the Council of Ulama of Jama'atu Izalatil Bid'ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS).

Proceeding to Bauchi State, the team met with Sheikh Ibrahim Dahiru Bauchi, Khalifa of the Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Zawiya.

The cleric offered prayers for President Tinubu and urged the government to maintain a continuous, year-round dialogue with religious communities rather than limiting engagements to election cycles.

In Kaduna, Senator Yari held extensive discussions with Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, National Chairman of JIBWIS (Kaduna faction).

The meeting centered on critical national issues, including regional security, current economic hardships, and strategies for rebuilding trust within multi-ethnic communities.

While commending the outreach, Sheikh Bala Lau urged political leaders at all levels to adopt sincere communication and pay closer attention to the concerns of everyday citizens.

The consultative tour was concluded in Kano State with a visit to the leader of the Qadiriyya movement, Sheikh Qaribullahi Nasiru Kabara.