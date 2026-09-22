Nigeria: Opay Marks 8th Anniversary, Reaffirms Commitment to Driving Financial Inclusion in Nigeria

Eight years after commencing operations in Nigeria, financial technology company, OPay, has reaffirmed its commitment to using technology to make financial services simpler, more accessible and inclusive for Nigerians.

The company, which began operations in Nigeria in 2018, said its journey over the past eight years had evolved from digital payments and transfers to a broader range of financial services, including merchant services, cards, savings and security solutions.

In a statement marking the milestone, OPay said, "Eight years after commencing operations in Nigeria, OPay continues to build, innovate and serve, using technology to make financial services simpler, more accessible, and more inclusive for Nigerians."

According to the company, its services have become part of the everyday financial activities of many Nigerians, ranging from transfers and bill payments to purchasing airtime and data.

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"For some Nigerians, OPay is an app on their phone. For others, it is the money that arrived when they needed it, the electricity bill they paid just in time, the data they bought for school or work, or the payment that helped a business stay open for another day," the statement said.

OPay noted that its Nigerian journey began with the acquisition of Paycom, a Central Bank of Nigeria-licensed Mobile Money Operator, which provided the foundation for its financial services operations in the country.

The company has since expanded its capabilities and now also holds a National Microfinance Bank licence.

Recounting her experience with the platform, one of its early customers, Mrs Saliu Oluwabukola, said her journey with OPay began in 2019 after she came across the platform on social media and downloaded the application.

She recalled making her first transfer and subsequently transferring the money from her OPay account to her commercial bank account. "It entered," she recalled, describing her reaction to the successful transaction.

According to her, the experience encouraged her to continue using the platform for airtime, data purchases and electricity bill payments.

She said OPay had also helped her resolve an electricity bill issue when officials were about to disconnect her property. "I trust OPay now with any amount," she said.

Another customer, Dahiru Haruna from Ojo, Lagos, said he first became familiar with OPay around 2020 while serving as a corps member in Ondo State.

He said he encountered the platform through ORide and used it when he travelled back to Lagos.

After completing a ride and having the payment deducted through OPay, Haruna said the experience made him reflect on the country's transition towards digital financial services. "Wow, we are progressing. Nigeria is moving with OPay," he said.

Similarly, Latifat Ajoke Muftau said OPay became particularly useful to her after she was debited by an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) without receiving the cash.

According to her, a neighbour introduced her to OPay, after which she downloaded the application and registered with her phone number.

She said she was able to receive money shortly after opening her account. "Money just entered. I was like, ah. This is easy," she said.

OPay said such experiences reflected the role digital financial services could play in helping Nigerians access and manage money when they need it.

The company said that over the past eight years, it had continued to invest in technology, customer support and security as more Nigerians embraced digital finance.

"Over the past eight years, OPay has continued to evolve with Nigerians' needs, expanding from digital payments and transfers to merchant services, cards, savings, security solutions and other financial services," it said.

Beyond its financial services, OPay said it had also continued to invest in people and communities.

It disclosed that its N1.2 billion, 10-year scholarship commitment was supporting young Nigerians with access to education, while its wider social impact programmes focused on youth development, women's empowerment, skills development and community support.

The company said the eight-year milestone represented a period of changing customer needs, evolving technology, new opportunities and challenges.

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"The journey from a payment app to a broader digital financial services platform reflects the changing needs of Nigerians and the growing role of technology in everyday life. But one thing has remained constant: the commitment to Nigeria," it said.

OPay added that it would continue to serve customers, support businesses, enable digital payments and make financial services more accessible across the country.

"Today, OPay continues to serve customers, support businesses, enable digital payments and make financial services more accessible to people across the country," the company said.

"And the reason is simple, because behind every transaction is a person; a student buying data, a parent paying a bill, a trader receiving payment, a business owner serving a customer, a Nigerian simply trying to make life a little easier. For eight years, OPay has been part of those moments, and many more are to come. Eight years on, OPay is still Okay."